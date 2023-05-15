Council raises water, sewer rates; approves installation of mesh to keep birds out of Market

CADILLAC — A divided Cadillac City Council voted to raise water and sewer rates by 5% during the next fiscal year.
Council members Tiyi Schippers, Robert Engels and Mayor Carla Filkins voted in favor of the increase, which was recommended by staff based off an independent rate analysis conducted Municipal Analytics.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas voted against the increase, and read a letter from council member Stephen King — who couldn’t be present Monday due to health issues — outlining his own opposition to the proposal.
Several residents spoke out against the increase, including Bob Walters, who asked how the city’s Readiness to Serve Fee didn’t generate enough revenue to maintain the system.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said the RTS fees generate around $1.3 million a year, which is about 25% of the total cost of maintaining the system, with much of the remaining costs covered by rates charged to customers.
Another resident, Kelly McCann, said she understood the rationale of raising rates to cover future expenses but urged council members to limit the increase to 2-3%.
“I can understand that,” McCann said. “But 5%, that’s hard on people. There’s also a human factor to consider.”
Elenbaas read a letter he received from a resident who was worried about how high their rates would be within a few years of annual 5% increases.
“They don’t know how they’re going to pay $80 a month,” Elenbaas said.
In his letter to council, King said he would support a 3% increase, which is just shy of the projected increase in the cost of running the system during the next fiscal year, but disagrees with raising rates by 5%, which he considers an unnecessary burden on residents.
Filkins said she believed council members would not be protecting the interests of the people of Cadillac if they did not heed the advice of the firm they hired to conduct the rate study, which took a number of factors into consideration beyond just the annual cost of running the system, including planned capital expenses over the next six years, debt service, reserve goals and more.
If something did go wrong with the system, Filkins said they would have to admit that they were following only their hearts and not their heads when they decided to go against the advice of experts and not raise rates.
“We asked for their recommendation and that’s what they gave us,” Filkins said.
Schippers commented that it would be a lot more difficult for people on a fixed income, such as herself, to budget for large rate spikes that may be required in the future if council didn’t approve more manageable increases on an annual basis.
“To not do that would be irresponsible,” Schippers said. “The idea is to maintain it, so you don’t have a catastrophic failure in the first place.”
Elenbaas replied that based on the current health of the system, which is good, there’s no reason to believe something catastrophic would happen if they skipped one year of rate increases to give residents a break.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said that’s true but pointed out that all those years of skipping could catch up with them eventually, in the form of even higher rate increases down the line, if something does eventually happen.
Following discussion, Elenbaas made a motion to raise rates by 3%. When this didn’t receive a second, another motion was made to raise rates by 5%, which was approved by a vote of 3-1.
For an average water/sewer user with a residential-sized meter, that’s a cost increase of $2.64 a month.
Engels commented that at some point, it might be a good idea for staff to put together a presentation highlighting how the water and sewer system is funded, which might help people better understand why annual rate increases are being recommended.
Also on Monday, council approved the purchase and installation of a wire mesh to keep birds out of the rafters of the Market at Cadillac Commons.
As a result of the screens at the Market being destroyed by winds last year, a number of birds have begun making nests inside the structure.
If that wasn’t bad enough, they’ve also begun using the floor of the Market as a bathroom.
Peccia previously told council members that staff power wash the floor of the Market on a weekly basis but almost as quickly as the droppings are removed, the birds replace them.
While council previously agreed to apply for a grant to pay for the installation of permanent overhead doors in the facility, Peccia said this project likely wouldn’t materialize this season.
In order to mitigate the negative impact that the birds could have on users of the Market in the short-term, staff reached out to a company called Michigan Wildlife Solutions.
Company representatives visited the facility and provided a quote of $12,686 to install a mesh system that will keep the birds out of the rafters, while also remaining relatively discrete and unnoticeable.
The question was raised if birds would still be able to perch on heaters in the Market, even if they can’t get to the rafters. Roberts said they could but it’s not likely that this will post as much of a problem. If it does, there are some things they could try, including warding them off through sound waves or odor systems.
After hearing about the proposal, council unanimously voted to waive competitive bidding and award the contract to Michigan Wildlife Solutions in accordance with their bid.
To pay for the net, Peccia said there still is about $40,000 remaining in the fund set aside for Market-related construction.
The bad news is that city staff will be responsible for clearing the birds out of the structure before work begins.
“We’re taking volunteers,” joked Roberts.
