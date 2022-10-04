CADILLAC — Representatives of two downtown establishments told the Cadillac City Council on Monday that they hoped the city would reconsider renewing a parking lot assessment for downtown businesses.
Council on Monday set a public hearing on the renewal, which if eventually approved, includes a 10% rate increase for those in the special assessment district.
According to council documents, the estimated total cost of parking lot repairs, maintenance and snow removal for the next five years is $462,000, or $92,400 per year.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia has recommend to council that approximately 64% of the total estimated cost be borne by the special assessment district in the amount of $297,000, or $59,400 per year, and that the remaining share of the total estimated cost be borne by the city. The special assessment would be payable in five annual installments.
Eighty-two downtown businesses would be charged under the assessment, with payments ranging from as low as $322.80 a year (for Active Chiropractic of Cadillac) to as high as $11,185.25 a year (for the Cadillac 4 Theater).
Ian Satchell, from the Masonic Lodge, said that taxpayers already pay enough and that the city’s general fund would be an appropriate source to cover the costs associated with maintaining parking lots in town.
Richard Shultz, manager of the Cadillac 4 Theater, said he doesn’t believe the assessment should even be called a renewal, since it is being proposed that the rates increase by 10%, which would make it a new tax. He added that it seemed like businesses in Cadillac were being penalized for choosing to stay downtown.
Following public comment, Peccia pointed out that the city still would be covering a big chunk of the assessment costs out of the general fund. He added that the 10% increase is being recommended merely to bring revenues closer to actual operational costs.
Council member Stephen King commented that it’s “critical” for business owners like Satchell and Shultz to share their feedback on the proposal with council members during the next couple of weeks in order to help them make the right decision on the matter when it comes up for a vote. Peccia also said that Satchell and Shultz should return for the public hearing to voice their concerns.
Council set a public hearing on the assessment for Oct. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.