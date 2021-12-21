Council removes setbacks for marijuana industrial activities near residential areas

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council voted 4-1 Monday to remove setback restrictions that had been in place for industrial marijuana activities near residential areas and schools, paving the way for a development in the works near the Solar Garden.
Earlier this month, council removed the cap on licenses related to industrial marijuana operations, including grow facilities, processing plants and secure transport facilities, among others. This change in the city’s ordinances made it possible for industrial marijuana facilities to open in areas of the city zoned General Industrial and Light Industrial.
Prior to council’s action Monday, industrial marijuana facilities could not be located within 1,000 feet of a school or within 500 feet of an existing one-family dwelling.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the planning commission recommended the arbitrary distance restrictions be removed, in part because such rules aren’t imposed on other industrial activities within the city. While the planning commission recommended that distances be removed, the ordinance still prohibits such facilities from being located immediately adjacent to public and private schools.
Peccia said the city has approved the issuance of a Class C growers license to Jeff Dotson, of Bloomfield Development Group, for a facility in the works at the former Mitchell-Bentley property off Wright Street, near the Consumers Energy Solar Garden. Without the setback removal, Peccia said this development could not move forward because the property would be prohibited for that use, despite the fact that it is in the proper zoning district.
During public hearings Monday, three residents and one council member spoke out against the setback change and proposed facility’s location near a residential neighborhood.
Tom Warnock said such a facility so close to homes, including his, may prompt people in those neighborhoods to move away.
“Property values will plummet,” Warnock said. “The residential area will collapse ... Grow facilities need to be away from residential neighborhoods.”
Resident Randy Lindell said he thinks the city shouldn’t be moving so quickly on changing the ordinances related to marijuana.
“We gotta keep this away from our youth,” said Lindell, who added that the creation of additional industry could lead to more people living in the city, which in turn could lead to more crime and illegal drug use.
Linda Elenbaas, who is council member Bryan Elenbaas’ wife, also spoke out against the ordinance change, which she worries will lower the quality of life for people (including herself and Bryan) living near the Solar Garden due to the smell the facility may produce.
Following public comment, Bryan Elenbaas commented that as far as he’s aware, there are no state emission control standards for the marijuana industry, which makes him doubt that such a facility would have any real incentive to control the odors it produces.
“This is just a mistake,” said Elenbaas, who added that it especially doesn’t make sense to remove the setbacks considering all the sites currently available in the city where industrial marijuana facilities could be located that are nowhere near homes. “Not to have a buffer zone is not good business. I think we’re opening up a can of worms here.”
Peccia said one of the reasons the Mitchell-Bentley site is so attractive for industrial marijuana developers it that it has the largest number of contiguous acres of any property zoned for industrial use in the city. Peccia added that while Elenbaas may be right that there are no statewide emission standards, the city has set standards as part of the process of obtaining a special use permit to operate an industrial marijuana facility.
That being said, Peccia agreed with Elenbaas that it’s possible that such a facility could produce an odor, although he questioned if it would be any worse than the odors already produced by the city’s other manufacturers.
“It’s a small town,” Peccia said. “Depending on the way the wind blows, you smell and hear things (coming from industry).”
Council member Stephen King said he grappled with this issue, as he respects the point of view of residents who could be affected by nearby manufacturing processes. At the same time, however, King said he didn’t think council should make a decision based out of fear about something that may or may not happen. He added that the city also should approach industry in a level-handed fashion, and not impose unfair restrictions on certain types of manufacturing based on those fears.
In response to comments that the city should slow down on marijuana-related developments, King said he thinks it’s important the city not become entrenched in a position and unwilling to adapt as times and circumstances change.
During public comment, Mike Hamner spoke as president of the Cadillac Industrial Fund, which was formed in the 1950s to retain and attract industry in the city.
Hamner said the CIF endorsed the changes to the setback removals related to industrial marijuana operations
“Industry deserves every chance,” Hamner said. “We’ll never be the Cadillac we were, are and can be if we don’t continue to do things like this.”
When it came to a vote, Elenbaas gave the motion a “hard no” while council members King, Tiyi Schippers, Robert Engels and Mayor Carla Filkins gave it a thumbs up.
