Council reserves 10 parking spots solely for After 26, AMVETS customer parking

CADILLAC — Parking on the west side of the After 26 Depot Cafe and AMVETS building in Cadillac isn’t ideal for those who have ambulatory issues, since they have to cross over a railroad to get to the entrance of either business.
In the past, patrons could more easily park in front of the entrances on the east side of the building but that has changed in recent years.
According to Cadillac City Council documents, parking on the east side of the building has become more difficult due to the frequency of special events and activities that occur in the nearby Market at Cadillac Commons.
While other Cadillac businesses may be impacted by special events and activities, because the Market is located within the same area or space as the Cafe and AMVETS, it creates a unique parking challenge, council documents state.
On Tuesday, council members approved a request from the Cafe and AMVETS to reserve the 10 spaces to the east of the building for sole use by their customers. This includes four handicap spaces.
The 10 parking spaces will be designated for their use when either operation is open for business.
The motion passed by council also includes a provision that reserves the right to remove the parking designation at any time but will give as much advance notice as possible to the tenants.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said there may be one or two instances a year, such as during the annual arts festival, when the spaces will be needed for general public use.
Also as part of the motion, city staff was given the authority to create additional handicap spaces in the area, if necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.