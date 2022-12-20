CADILLAC — Rather than create an ordinance that could potentially zone out legitimate marijuana retailers in the city, the Cadillac City Council voted on Monday to keep things the way they are.
Mayor Carla Filkins and council members Bryan Elenbaas, Tiyi Schippers and Stephen King all voted to take no action on an ordinance proposal that would have established a minimum distance between medical and recreational marijuana retailers of 2,284 feet. Council member Robert Engels was not in attendance Monday.
At their last meeting, council members rejected two proposed ordinance changes that would have removed the cap on the number of medical and recreational retailers in the city.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said if council had decided instead to lift caps on medical and recreational marijuana stores, creating a distance requirement would eliminate the possibility that a flood of new marijuana retailers would be able to open up in town, while also allowing for an additional shop to open in Cadillac West, where there currently are none, and allowing for existing medical marijuana license holders to also do business as retail marijuana establishments — and vice versa.
While council members ultimately were not in favor of lifting caps at this time, they thought the proposal to establish minimum distances warranted further discussion.
Filkins and Schippers said they believed establishing minimum distances may be necessary in the event that a lawsuit at the state level could somehow nullify the permit caps established by the city. Engels agreed that the setbacks were an important conversation to have, although he thought they should be increased to at least 4,000 feet.
Peccia said the concern staff had about increasing minimum distances by that much is inadvertently zoning out legitimate medical and recreational marijuana permit holders — of which two of each currently are allowed to operate in the city.
In the event some action by the state would nullify the city’s existing permit caps, Peccia said he’s sure the city would have enough time to adjust its ordinances to prevent a flood of new marijuana businesses from opening up in town.
King commented he was in support of avoiding the unintended consequences that could come about if the city created a zoning ordinance that was too restrictive, and made the motion to take no action on the ordinance proposal at this time.
Also on Monday, council approved a contract between the city and Cadillac Area Public Schools for Chestnut Street water main improvement cost sharing.
Council members also set a public hearing on an ordinance that would grant an easement to Consumers Energy for electric facilities at the city’s old well field in the industrial park. Peccia said the easement would be granted as part of the city’s project to eventually demolish existing well field facilities at the location.
The public hearing was set for Jan. 17, 2023.
Council also approved a $9,662.43 contract with Allied Fire Sales and Service to repair a fire engine that was damaged during a recent fire call.
Peccia said the damage was primarily cosmetic but repairs are needed to prevent larger problems from developing later on. Because of the unique nature of fire apparatus repair, Peccia said a sealed bid was impractical, but two quotes were received for the repair. Allied Fire Sales and Service submitted the less expensive bid.
The repair is most likely eligible to be submitted to the city’s insurance carrier for coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.