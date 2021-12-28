CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council will be exploring its options before choosing a legal firm to represent the city in coming years.
Foster Swift Collins and Smith PC, who currently provide legal services for the city, informed council before its Monday meeting that they would be enacting a rate increase for the first time. In a letter to council, Foster Swift attorney Michael Homier — who has acted as the city’s main counsel from the firm — wrote that due to a number of factors, it is necessary to adjust its hourly billing rate.
“The City’s current rates of $175 for general counsel work, and $250 for litigation were established in 2010 and we have not increased those rates during the past 11 years,” Homier wrote. “However, due to increased business expenses and other inflationary pressure, it is necessary to adjust our hourly billing rate for the City of Cadillac to $200 an hour for general counsel work, while maintaining the rate of $250 an hour for litigation effective January 1, 2022.”
If agreed to by council, these rates would be effective through Dec. 31, 2022. After 2022, there will be a yearly hourly rate increase by an amount equal to the greater of the following: 3% or the annual consumer price index for all urban consumers as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Foster Swift Collins and Smith PC is grateful for our decade-long relationship with the City of Cadillac,” Homier wrote. “We continue to be committed to providing excellent legal services for our clients in a prompt and efficient manner at reasonable rates.”
Council could have waived competitive bidding and retained Foster Swift as the city’s legal service provider (through a unanimous vote), but when the matter came up for discussion, council member Stephen King commented that he believed it was part of council’s fiduciary responsibility to put the service out to bid.
King added that while he thinks Foster Swift has done a good job representing the city, considering the city has been with the firm for 11 years, the council owes it to city taxpayers to bid out the service again.
“I’m highly confident Mike will put in a bid that is competitive,” King said. “But we need to see what else is out there.”
King made a motion to solicit bids, and it passed by a unanimous vote by council. King anticipated the city should have bids back in time to make a decision by the council’s meeting in February.
Also on Monday, council voted to extend a tax diversion mechanism related to groundwater cleanup by two years.
For 30 years, the city of Cadillac has been diverting tax revenue from the Harry Vanderjagt Industrial Park for cleanup efforts after various contaminants originating from industrial activities were discovered years earlier in the groundwater supply. The tax increment financing plan that was approved in 1991 expired this year.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said previous estimates were that it would be another two or three decades before cleanup efforts could be concluded, although they currently don’t have an exact timeframe.
“It just takes time,” said Peccia, who added that “significant accomplishment” has been made toward groundwater cleanup in the last 30 years; he said a pending analysis of the groundwater should paint a more accurate picture for how much longer the work will need to be continued.
Council last week also heard about some emergency cleaning and repairs that had to be done recently at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to council documents, the city recently contracted their biosolids hauler, Michigan AgriBusiness Solutions, to clean the primary digester at the plant. The digester’s efficiency had been falling.
Plant staff had planned to clean the digester after the fall hauling cycle. The initial estimate was that there would be about 30,000 gallons of material left in the digester. When the digester was able to be measured, however, there were 175,700 gallons left in the tank.
While cleaning out the digester, it was also discovered that one of the three mixing nozzles in the tank had become inoperable. Because of this, the digester retained additional solids and the efficiency of the gas production had been reduced. This is what lead to the decision to clean the digester and the reason why the digester retained extra solids. Because of the extra solids that were retained in the tank, the cost of the cleaning was $20,375 instead of the estimated $5,000.
Finally, prior to the tank cleaning, it was noticed that the floating lid had been hanging up and tilting during normal operations. The tank manufacturer is in the process of repairing these guides. The cost of this repair is not yet determined but is part of the emergency repair. When these repairs are complete, it is expected that gas production should increase, and the efficiency of the digester should return to normal.
No action was needed from council. The cost of the cleaning and repairs was covered by the utilities department.
