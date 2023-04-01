Council to consider allowing short-term rentals at Pine Street property

CADILLAC — A zoning change request that would allow for short-term rentals at a Pine Street property will be under consideration by the Cadillac City Council on Monday.
The property, located next to the Book Nook, currently is zoned under the Office Service District (OS-2), and the request is to change the zoning to Central Business District (B-2) zoning.
The property, which formerly belonged to Bob LeVand and Troy Knight, was recently sold and the new owner has expressed an interest in renting the home out for small events such as family gatherings.
According to a memorandum drafted in 2021 by Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace, short-term rentals currently are only permitted in the TS-1, TS-2, B-1 and B-2 zoning districts. In the TS-1, TS-2 and B-1 districts, they are “permitted by right” and in the B-2 District, they are permitted by special use permit.
According to the memorandum, a short-term rental includes housing units being rented under the various rental platforms such as AirBnb and VRBO. Short-term rentals are generally those that take place for less than 30 days.
During council’s last meeting, someone asked during public comment if the city at any point would consider changing its policy to allow short-term rentals in areas where they’re not currently allowed.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the answer to that is “maybe,” and added that due to uncertainties regarding short-term rental policy at the state level, they’ve so far avoided the question of whether or not to allow them in strictly residential areas.
He added that it’s a conversation that council members could have in the near future as they consider changes to the city’s zoning map.
Also on Monday, the Cadillac City Council will consider setting public hearings on the proposed Capital Improvement Program and operating budget for the next fiscal year.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
