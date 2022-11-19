CADILLAC — Just in time for winter, snowmobilers may soon be welcomed into the heart of the city.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council will consider approving three snowmobile routes into downtown.
The idea to add snowmobile trails into the city originally was proposed last March but the plan was shelved after residents expressed some concerns. The idea was revisited about a month later, however, at the written request of around 20 business owners. Following a public hearing, the proposal was approved, with the understanding that city staff would come back to council before the routes are put into use and provide the plan for what improvements are required.
The routes drawn up by city staff are as follows:
• Route 1 enters the city from the south at the location of the White Pine Trail and parallels the trail to Lake Street, at which point it follows a vacated rail right-of-way to a point between the two library parking lots. This route also has a lateral extension into the Willow Mercantile retail site.
• Route 2 comes from a point at the city dock and goes into the city park.
• Route 3 comes from a point at the boat launch and goes to the G and D Pizza and Party Store building.
According to council documents, staff forwarded the concept routes to the city’s engineering firm, Prein and Newhof and they further refined the paths based upon an engineering review. They also evaluated costs associated with implementing the three routes.
Identified costs for Route 1 include $46,000 for pathway grading, $40,000 for tree clearing, $6,000 for fencing, $4,000 for signing, and $14,000 for special snowmobile crossing material.
Identified costs for Route 2 include $26,000 for special snowmobile crossing material, $3,500 for fencing, $2,000 for signing and $3,500 for fencing and signing at a parking corral near the city dock.
Identified costs for Route 3 include $65,000 for special snowmobile crossing material, $4,000 for signing, and $3,500 for fencing and signing at a parking corral near the boat launch.
Total costs for all three routes and the two parking corrals have been estimated at $217,500, council documents indicate.
Staff has recommended that council take action to approve, reject or approve with changes the proposed snowmobile routes as presented.
If all goes well, the hope is that the city will be able to open the routes this fall or winter.
Also on Monday, council will consider setting public hearings on three proposals to modify ordinances related to recreational and medical marijuana.
The proposals would establish a minimum distance between certain marijuana businesses; would remove the limitation on the number of recreational marijuana retailers and microbusinesses that can operate in the city; and remove the limitation on the number of medical marijuana provisioning centers that can operate in the city.
Currently, the city limits the number recreational marijuana stores to two, microbusinesses to one, and provisioning centers to two.
Council on Monday will consider setting a public hearing on the three proposed ordinance changes for its Dec. 5 meeting.
The Cadillac City Council meets at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
