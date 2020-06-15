Council to consider Juneteenth proposal

CADILLAC — The Civil War ended in May 1865 but it wasn’t until the following month that slaves in Texas learned they’d been freed.
That day, June 19, is now celebrated as Juneteenth.
If you learned about the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation in school but don’t remember hearing about Juneteenth, you’re not alone.
Alex Marshall, 24, says he didn’t learn about the holiday centered on Black Americans’ experiences from school, either. It was his sister who told him about it.
Now the two of them are organizing a Juneteenth celebration and protest of police brutality in Cadillac.
Marshall, who is black, also took over the organizing of the peaceful protest last weekend in Cadillac that focused on police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
“The actual idea for the event is to bring awareness,‘ Marshall told the Cadillac News.
The idea for the event came about only recently, and so Marshall is planning to hold the Juneteenth Celebration on June 27 at noon in Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion and the nearby fountain (that’s instead of the traditional date of June 19).
City Council is expected to consider Marshall’s proposal during their meeting on Monday, June 15.
Marshall’s application was not submitted 30 days in advance of the event, but city council has approved events with shorter notice before. The protest that was held last weekend was organized with less than a week’s notice under a previous organizer.
Marshall is inviting guest speakers and performers to the event but declined to name names, citing concerns that those people might receive threats.
Last week’s protest was briefly canceled by the original organizer, who cited threats when calling off the event, which went forward anyway.
If city council declines the request for the use of the pavilion and fountain, Marshall says people will still protest.
“We still gonna bring awareness to the day ... just in a different manner,‘ Marshall said. “We’re gonna protest, march around the city like we did last Saturday, let everybody get a chance to have their voice heard.‘
Marshall has a criminal record and was arrested in January, though his case has not yet concluded.
He says his own experiences inform his desire to protest in Cadillac.
“My testimony is ... I have not always been, you know, following God and doing the things I needed to be doing to be focused, but that’s OK because we all fall,‘ Marshall said. “We all mess up, but it’s how we move forward.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.