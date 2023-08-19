Council to consider naming new pickleball courts in honor of benefactor Cliff Sjogren

CADILLAC — The new pickleball courts across from Veterans Memorial Stadium may soon be named in honor of the man whose donation made them possible.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council will consider a recommendation from city staff to christen the landmark as “The Sjogren Courts.”
A $100,000 donation from longtime Cadillac resident Cliff Sjogren was instrumental in the courts’ construction.
The proposal to name the courts after Sjogren includes the placement of a sign and a resolution in honor of all those who helped fund the project.
“The attached resolution is being proposed to recognize Mr. Sjogren and his family for their generosity that allowed this project to happen,” a council document states. “The family has graciously supported this proposal in honor of their parents and has conceptually approved the language of the sign ... This sign will be mounted to the gates at the entryways to the north and south sides of the courts.”
A portion of the proposed resolution reads as follows:
“These pickleball courts were made possible by the generosity of Mr. Cliff ‘Top’ Sjogren, who has a deep love for Cadillac, and walks the Keith McKellop Walkway on the shores of Lake Cadillac hundreds of times per year and desired to add smiles to the lakefront through the construction of these courts within the walkway area.
“Mr. Sjogren ... (inspired) several other donors to also contribute funds in order to make the project a reality, including the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, the Cadillac Rotary Club, Rotary District 6290, Horizon Bank, Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle, Cadillac Area Men’s Giving Circle, and the Potvin Family Fund.”
Also on Monday, council is scheduled to consider a request from Highfield Boats to use the city’s public docks for an upcoming dealer show.
The event is scheduled from Monday, Sept. 11, through Tuesday, Sept. 12, and a special request from Christophe Lavigne, from Highfield Boats, was made to reserve the public docking spaces during that timeframe.
According to council documents, the need for the public docking spaces, assuming the weather holds, will be essential to providing an opportunity for dealer attendees to access several of the boats on display.
Given the time of year of the show, it is not anticipated that there will be a high demand on the public docking spaces.
The recommendation from city staff is that council approve the special request.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
