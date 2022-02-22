CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to discuss a proposal that would make the city more snowmobile-friendly.
According to council documents, the Community Development Department was asked to evaluate potential snowmobile routes into the downtown and to the specific businesses of G and D Pizza and the Willow Mercantile.
Currently, snowmobiles are allowed on the White Pine Trail outside of the city limits. One option would be to allow snowmobiles to use the White Pine Trail within the city limits. This idea was rejected due to the fact the city plows the White Pine Trail and there are regular winter walkers who use the White Pine Trail. However, there is a wide grass strip which runs along the White Pine Trail which can be used from the south city limit to Granite Street.
“Option 1” makes use of the city’s sidewalk system along Granite and Laurel to connect to a route which would run down Pollard Street to Willow Mercantile. “Option 2” continues the route adjacent to the White Pine Trail to Pollard Street and then goes east right to the Willow Mercantile. Pollard is an unpaved street which is more suitable for snowmobile traffic, according to council documents. Option 2 would require more evaluation and would require some grading work to make it feasible.
From Laurel and Pollard, the proposed route would continue northward between Laurel and the White Pine Trail to Cottage Street. The route would cross Laurel on the north side of Cottage Street, at which point it would follow a state-owned right-of-way to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library. This is the same right-of-way which for a time was being considered for the extension of the White Pine Trail. The snowmobile route would stop just before the primary library parking lot, at which point it would go west out to Lake Cadillac.
Snowmobile parking options along the route which parallels the White Pine Trail would be available at the Willow Mercantile, city property across from Marina Shores Condominiums, and the library.
A short route is also proposed to run from Lake Cadillac near the dock to a parking area located on the north side of the City Park.
There is a second proposed route which addresses getting snowmobile to G and D Pizza. This route starts at the boat launch facility on Chestnut Street just west of Lake Street. This route follows Chestnut to Lake Street. The route then follows the north side of Lake Street to a point where it either follows Option 1 or Option 2 onto the G and D property. Options 1 and 2 follow public alleys. Option 1 would involve putting a gate in the fencing along the G and D property line and may also require a small amount of grading. Option 2 is a longer route but does not require going through an existing fence. This route in addition to going to G and D Pizza has a short extension to a parking area which could be created in a grass area just north of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce building.
“While there is no ideal route to the downtown, these routes represent the best design alternatives which address the overarching design goals,” council documents state.
The main goals behind the routes are listed as follows: to limit conflict between snowmobiles, walkers, and auto traffic; to limit the length of time snowmobiles would have to run on streets or sidewalks; to keep snowmobile parking on grass areas; to keep routes as far away from residential development as possible (due to noise considerations); to keep routes on publicly controlled land as much as possible unless there is a private development which is willing to accept snowmobiles.
The proposal also includes a recognition that while Lake Cadillac cannot be considered a formal snowmobile route, there will be people who will use the lake to access downtown.
The recommendation from staff to council is to use the information provided for further discussions on setting city policy regarding snowmobile routes into downtown.
Also on the council agenda for Tuesday is a recommendation to retain Foster, Swift, Collins and Smith P.C. as the city’s legal counsel; and proposals to create laws related to “noisy or riotous persons,” “exhibition driving,” motor vehicle noise, and marijuana odor mitigation.
Cadillac City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
