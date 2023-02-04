CADILLAC — Inside the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant is a machine with an ominous-sounding name.
The machine is called a “Channel Monster,” and to be precise, there are actually two of them, one of which no longer works properly.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council will consider a request from staff to purchase a new Channel Monster.
Channel Monster is a product name for the machine, which is essentially a grinder that obliterates debris coming into the treatment plant, which helps protect pumps and pipes.
Things like leather belts, shoes, cans, bags, wood, rope — anything that is not heavy metal — are ground up in seconds by the Channel Monster and transformed into tiny particles.
According to council documents, in fiscal year 2016, the city solicited bids for the purchase, installation and implementation of a Channel Monster grinder unit for the wastewater treatment operation to replace an obsolete grinder unit. The new unit was to match another existing unit, which was in a second flow channel.
After receiving competitive bids for purchase and installation, it was determined that treatment plant staff had the expertise to install the unit and save on installation costs. Council supported this recommendation and awarded the purchase to JWC Environmental.
“This worked out very well, and purchasing the equipment directly and utilizing internal staff to install it saved the city thousands of dollars,” council documents state.
Recently, the second Channel Monster failed and city staff investigated getting parts to repair the unit. Ultimately, they determined that a total replacement would be more cost-effective.
As before, staff at the plant have the expertise to install the unit and save the city the installation cost.
JWC Environmental is the sole source provider for Channel Monsters, along with similar products with similar sounding names, including “Muffin Monster,” “Auger Monster,” “Screenings Washer Monster” and “Honey Monster.”
Utilizing the same manufacturer for the replacement unit would enable it to fit in the existing mounting brackets with no additional work required to retrofit a new unit, especially a unit from a different manufacturer, council documents state.
Because they are a sole source provider and because “it is most advantageous to the city to utilize the same brand unit,” staff recommended that council waive competitive bidding and purchase the replacement Channel Monster from JWC Environmental for the sum of $46,315.80. Funds for this project are available in the Water and Sewer Fund.
Also on Monday, council will consider an out-of-state travel expense request from Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
According to council documents, Payne has requested to attend the North American Snow Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.
The conference is put on by the American Public Works Association and will highlight tools in snow fighting, fleet maintenance, driver fatigue, emergency traffic control and managing employees.
Additionally, Payne plans to attend the Public Fleet Management Course offered by the APWA while “also taking the opportunity to network with other agencies, and get a tour of one of the area Public Works facilities.”
The conference will take place from April 16-19. The total cost of the travel and training is estimated to be $2,000, including hotel, food and transportation. Funds are available in the Stores and Garage Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.