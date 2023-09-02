Council to consider purchasing former Western Concrete property for $250K

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to discuss and potentially approve a resolution to purchase the former Western Concrete property on Fifth Street.
According to council documents, the purchase agreement between the city and the Cadillac Industrial Fund is “in the public interest” but no additional information was provided as to what that means.
The purchase price for the property is $250,000.
The site is adjacent to former Mitchell-Bentley property. The Mitchell-Bentley building was destroyed in a fire in 2013, and a portion of the site has been redeveloped into a Consumers Energy Solar Farm. The remaining 8.4 acres is “available for redevelopment,” according to a map of the area included in the council agenda packet.
To fund the purchase, the Cadillac City Council on Tuesday also will consider an $275,000 amendment to the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget. According to council documents, that would cover the cost of purchasing the property, and “pay for surveys and other expenses that may be required.”
The Cadillac City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
Council normally meets on Mondays but due to Labor Day, the meeting was moved to the next day.
