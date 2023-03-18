Council to consider spending $1M to rebuild Lester Street

CADILLAC — Council members on Monday are slated to discuss multiple projects to improve conditions of streets throughout the city.
The biggest project that council members will consider is the reconstruction of Lester Street and the utilities that run underneath it.
According to council documents, the project also includes the addition of several sections of sidewalk near Franklin Elementary School, which will enhance walkability and pedestrian safety in the area.
Two contractors submitted bids on the project — one from C.J.’s Excavating for $1,000,827.28 and the other from Salisbury Excavating for $1,099,396.70.
Staff have recommended that council award the contract to the lower of the two bidders, C.J.’s Excavating, in accordance with their bid, plus a 10% contingency for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to unknowns in municipal utilities and underground conditions, bringing the total recommended award to $1,100,910.01.
Also on Monday, council members will discuss a request from staff to award a contract to resurface the sections of 14 roadways in the city.
According to council documents, this project calls for improvements that will remove and re-pave the top layer of asphalt only.
“It is considered a non-structural improvement (versus a full reconstruction) to improve the ride quality of the street,” documents state. “This will reduce the city maintenance needs for frequent patching of these areas. It is a cost-efficient fix that will extend the pavement service life at least five to seven years or more.”
Sections of roadway to be improved in this fashion include the following: Leeson Avenue at the intersections of Wright and Arthur streets; 6th Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street; River Street from Hemlock to Powers; Hemlock and Lincoln streets from Nelson south to Lincoln and east to Pine; Division Street from May to Blodgett; Holbrook Street from Division to Garfield; Delmar Street from Cass to Chapin; Rush Street from Cass to Chapin; Shelby Street from Cass to Harris; Maple Street from Howard to Evart; Whaley Street at the intersection with Carmel, the curve east of Carmel and at the Paluster Street intersection; Paluster Street from Mitchell to east of Wilcox; and Carmel Street from Cobb to Stimson.
Three contractors submitted bids on the project — one from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for $549,220.75, one from Pyramid Paving and Contracting for $583,842.10, and one from Rieth-Riley Construction for $639,237.75.
Staff have recommended that council award the contract to Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for the bid amount of $549,220.75. In addition, a 5% contingency is requested for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to deteriorated pavement conditions, bringing the total recommended award to a total of $576,681.79.
Another item on council’s agenda Monday is the recommended purchase of road salt for next winter.
For many years, the city has participated in the State of Michigan’s Delivering Extended Agreements Locally (MiDEAL) program to competitively bid road salt.
Council documents state that based on seasonal requirements, staff expect to need up to 2,500 tons of road salt to cover the entire winter.
Because of the economies of scale achieved through the process, staff have recommended that council authorize the city to participate in the MiDEAL competitive bidding process and commit to purchase up to 2,500 tons of seasonal road salt through the resulting contract at the unit cost bid approved by the State of Michigan.
Depending on the final bid award, annual costs are expected to total about $187,500.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
