CADILLAC — With the city’s new well field headquarters on 44 Road nearing completion, council on Monday will consider a recommendation to spend an amount “not to exceed $91,702.70” to equip the facility with furniture.
According to council documents, furniture needs to be acquired for the new offices, lobbies, break rooms, and the new conference room at the facility. Items on the list include chairs, cabinets, work surfaces, tables, and drawers, among other things.
This purchase is fully reimbursable using the loan funds previously secured for the well field development, and the purchase is within the amount approved for the project, council documents state.
To avoid paying higher than necessary costs and markups, the general contractor was not awarded the responsibility for acquiring furnishings for the new facilities. Rather, using the state’s competitive bidding service, MiDEAL, Cadillac is “ensured that we receive goods from a supplier that was awarded by the State to supply their goods and services with pricing and quality standards already approved by the State as the lowest, most responsible bidder.”
Council documents go on to state that utilizing MiDEAL for this purchase provides assurance that not only has the project gone through a bid process, but also that quality standards required by the state bid will be met by the acquired products.
There are several items included in the quote that will be reexamined for less expensive items, but overall the final purchase will be substantially equivalent to what is presented, council documents state.
The staff-recommended action is that the city council approve the authority to participate in the MiDEAL cooperative purchase plan and to award the contract to Interphase Interiors of Traverse City.
Also on Monday, council will consider recommendations for the purchase of a compact tractor, new bulletproof vests for the police department, and a resolution to introduce an ordinance approving an easement for a Consumers Energy electrical substation.
The Cadillac City Council meets today at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
