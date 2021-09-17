Council to consider transfer of well property in industrial park to Cadillac Renewable Energy

CADILLAC — A property transfer, purchases of a leafblower and broadcast equipment for Cadillac Community Television, and a proposal to approve a contract with the Alliance for Economic Success are among the matters that Cadillac City Council will be discussing at their meeting on Monday.
• Leaf blower
According to council documents, the Maple Hill Cemetery Board passed a motion at a recent meeting to recommend the purchase of an additional stand-on leaf blower to further enhance the efficiency of fall cleanup operations.
After discussion with the board, it was determined that the cost of the blower should be split between the cemetery operating budget and the budget for the parks department in the general fund. This enables the blower to be deployed on a flexible basis to multiple operations as needed.
The city contacted the successful low bidder from a 2020 bid and the company, Ellens Equipment, offered to sell a new model of a blower for the same bid price of $9,351. City staff have recommended that council approve the purchase.
• CCTV equipment
Council documents indicate that electronic equipment required to live-broadcast city meetings on the Spectrum Public, Education and Government (PEG) channel failed due to a major storm.
This equipment failure prevented the Sept. 7 city council meeting from broadcasting live on the PEG channel.
In an effort to keep additional meetings from being unable to broadcast live, the city worked with Eric Wotila, whose company operates the PEG channel, Cadillac Community TV, on a contractual basis via the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, in order to secure new equipment to restore these operations as soon as possible.
New equipment was ordered it is now expected that beginning with the Sept. 20 council meeting, the live broadcast functionality will be restored.
The total cost of the purchase, including programming and installation, was $9,250.
• Alliance for Economic Success contract
As a part of the City Council’s Strategic Priority Programs and Projects, under the Priority titled “Improve Capacity to Encourage and Facilitate Local Economic Development,” one of the initiatives includes the goal of establishing a more formal collaboration or agreement with the Alliance for Economic Success, according to council documents.
To achieve that objective, the city and the AES have been discussing for quite some time how best services can be provided and utilized. At the regular city council meeting on Aug, 2, 2021, the AES briefed council on its organizational status and on-going discussions with the city to formalize a services agreement.
Identical to the model used by the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance for many years that serves the Petoskey region, the AES is now structured the same, including a partnership with Michigan State University to employ its executive director. The services agreement is also structured similarly to how the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance provides services to their municipal partners, with the cost for services based on a taxable value formula.
The city’s current taxable value is $254,297,417, which calculates to an annual contract amount of $7,883, which will adjust annually.
City staff have recommended that council approve this contract with the AES.
• Well property transfer
In 1994, the city and the Cadillac Local Development Finance Authority entered into a water supply agreement with Beaver Michigan Associates Limited Partnership
The water was supplied through a well within the Harry Vanderjagt Industrial Park.
When the agreement expires on Oct. 31, it was stipulated the city and LDFA may transfer the well property to Beaver, which is now Cadillac Renewable Energy LLC.
In order to do this, the city must approve an ordinance authorizing the transfer of real property and schedule a public hearing for Oct. 18.
The Cadillac City Council at 6 p.m. will meet Monday to discuss the aforementioned issues. Council meets at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.