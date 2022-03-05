CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council is slated to discuss a number of topics during their Monday meeting, ranging from ordinance changes that would expand the authority of the police department, to a proposal to add snowmobile trails to downtown businesses.
Many of the items on the agenda originally were scheduled for last Tuesday’s meeting, which was canceled due to inclement weather.
Ordinances
Council is expected to discuss and potentially set public hearings for several ordinances and code amendments that would expand the authority of the police department related to several “disruptive” activities.
The proposals pertain to “noisy or riotous persons; noise (from motor vehicles); exhibition driving; and marihuana odors.”
The following are descriptions of the proposed amendments.
• Noisy or riotous persons
This code amendment disallows property and home owners from allowing illegal activity from occurring at their residence. The proposed amendment specifically proposes that it shall be unlawful for any person to operate or permit to be operated in any house or place, and subsequently allows the city to cite the property owner for prostitution, gambling, illegal sale or use of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, and any other illegal activity.
• Noise
This code amendment proposes the inclusion of motor vehicles. Currently, the ordinance only references radios, TVs, phonographs, musical instruments or music of any type.
• Exhibition driving
This code amendment proposes updating the Uniform Traffic Code to add a new civil infraction regarding exhibition driving, which is defined in the proposed amendment by the following acts: rapid acceleration; squealing, peeling or burning of tires; swaying of the motor vehicle from side-to-side, more commonly referred to as “fishtailing;” racing or running of the engine of a motor vehicle at such speed to cause excessive or unusual noise; unnecessary and excessive changing of lanes; and emission of any unreasonably loud, raucous, disturbing, or unnecessary noise from the engine or exhaust system of any motor vehicle.
• Marijuana odor
This proposed new ordinance would require odor mitigation for cultivators and users of marihuana. An odor is objectionable if either of the following conditions are present: odor is detectable in the ambient air is greater than a 7/1 dilution threshold for two samples or observations not less than 15 minutes apart within a one-hour period measured by a field olfactometer device beyond the boundaries of the property; the city receives three or more formal complaints from individuals or entities within a 24-hour period and the complaints are related to a single odor source. Formal complaints filed by members of the same household will be considered one complaint.
Snowmobile trails
According to council documents, the Community Development Department was asked to evaluate potential snowmobile routes into the downtown and to the specific businesses of G and D Pizza and the Willow Mercantile.
Currently, snowmobiles are allowed on the White Pine Trail outside of the city limits. One option would be to allow snowmobiles to use the White Pine Trail within the city limits. This idea was rejected due to the fact the city plows the White Pine Trail and there are regular winter walkers who use the White Pine Trail. However, there is a wide grass strip which runs along the White Pine Trail, which can be used from the south city limit to Granite Street.
“Option 1” makes use of the city’s sidewalk system along Granite and Laurel to connect to a route which would run down Pollard Street to Willow Mercantile. “Option 2” continues the route adjacent to the White Pine Trail to Pollard Street and then goes east right to the Willow Mercantile. Pollard is an unpaved street which is more suitable for snowmobile traffic, according to council documents. Option 2 would require more evaluation and would require some grading work to make it feasible.
From Laurel and Pollard, the proposed route would continue northward between Laurel and the White Pine Trail to Cottage Street. The route would cross Laurel on the north side of Cottage Street, at which point it would follow a state-owned right-of-way to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library. This is the same right-of-way that for a time was being considered for the extension of the White Pine Trail. The snowmobile route would stop just before the primary library parking lot, at which point it would go west out to Lake Cadillac.
Snowmobile parking options along the route which parallels the White Pine Trail would be available at the Willow Mercantile, city property across from Marina Shores Condominiums, and the library.
A short route is also proposed to run from Lake Cadillac near the dock to a parking area located on the north side of the City Park.
There is a second proposed route which addresses getting snowmobile to G and D Pizza. This route starts at the boat launch facility on Chestnut Street just west of Lake Street. This route follows Chestnut to Lake Street. The route then follows the north side of Lake Street to a point where it either follows Option 1 or Option 2 onto the G and D property. Options 1 and 2 follow public alleys. Option 1 would involve putting a gate in the fencing along the G and D property line and may also require a small amount of grading. Option 2 is a longer route but does not require going through an existing fence. This route in addition to going to G and D Pizza has a short extension to a parking area which could be created in a grass area just north of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce building.
The proposal also includes a recognition that while Lake Cadillac cannot be considered a formal snowmobile route, there will be people who will use the lake to access downtown.
The recommendation from staff to council is to use the information provided for further discussions on setting city policy regarding snowmobile routes into downtown.
Zoning map amendment
Council also is scheduled to discuss a request to change zoning on a parcel in town to allow for it to be used for an automobile dealership.
According to council documents, Don’s Auto Clinic went before the Cadillac Planning Commission on Feb. 28 with an application to rezone 1121 Burlingame St. to B-3 General Business District so that the parcel would have the same zoning classification as the surrounding properties off Burlingame Street that they own.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on June 28 and voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning to city council. Staff has recommended that council set a public hearing on the requested zoning change.
Consideration of award for legal services
Council will consider awarding a contract for legal services to Foster, Swift, Collins and Smith — the firm that is currently providing legal counsel to the city — after bids from several firms were received.
According to council documents, the request for proposals sent out by the city sought firms that have municipal practice experience as well as practice sections and/or multiple attorneys that cover a wide variety of specialty areas including general counsel services, environmental law services, labor and employment services, tax tribunal services, and bond and financial services.
Five firms submitted proposals, but three didn’t have a full municipal practice. Of the two firms that did have extensive municipal practice, Foster Swift charged $50 less per hour for general employment and labor counsel than the other — Dickinson Wright, out of Grand Rapids — and also didn’t charge for travel expenses, whereas Dickinson Wright charged for all out-of-pocket expenses.
Staff’s recommendation to council is to continue using Foster Swift for legal services in accordance with their proposal and engagement letter “based on the proposals received and the city’s positive experiences with Foster Swift.”
The Cadillac City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
