Council to hear from public Monday on proposed sale of property to Inland Lakes Machine

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday will hear from the public about a proposal to sell a strip of property to a local machine shop.
Inland Lakes Machine President Rich Kuhn approached the city with an offer to donate $10,000 to help the city develop a “micropark” in exchange for a 90-foot piece of land the company needs to expand. The land is located adjacent to the company’s current location at 314 Haynes St.
“Inland Lakes Machine is a production CNC machine shop that has proudly called Cadillac home for the last 78-plus years and is in need of the city’s assistance as we embark on our plans to expand,” Kuhn wrote in a letter to the city.
“To stay relevant in today’s world, Inland Lakes in planning on acquiring additional machinery that will expand our capacities, lead to the need for additional space and create additional jobs, even as we look at new automation.”
“To accommodate these improvements, expanding our facilities to the west will be necessary and using a strip of city-owned land approximately 90 (feet) long to accommodate building additions, trucking movements and parking will be required.”
Under the proposed agreement, Inland Lakes will purchase the strip of land from the city for $1. The $10,000 donation will go toward the development of a micropark next to the Clam River Greenway.
Also on Monday, council will consider spending around $56,000 to clean a well pump at the Crosby Road wellfield.
According to council documents, the project includes pulling the well pump, casing, and screen, and then cleaning, disinfecting, inspecting the parts for any damage, and reinstalling all parts. The project also will include maintenance on two production wells.
The city received three bids on this project, with the highest being around $86,000 and the lowest being around $56,000.
City staff have recommended that council approve the lowest of the three bids, $56,320 from Northern Pump and Well.
Council also will consider awarding a contract to remove and restore windows and doors throughout the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The city received one bid on this work and the recommendation from staff is that council award the contract to City Glass Shop in the amount of $138,250.
Another piece of business that council is slated to discuss is a contract to paint the Cadillac Community Center (the former Naval Reserve building).
According to council documents, this project will entail repairing, restoring and painting the walls and ceiling in the main drill deck section of the facility as well as power washing and painting the exterior.
“This project will make a significant improvement to the appearance of the facility and is being led by Up North Arts as part of a larger-scale beautification project,” council documents state. “When all is said and done, the grounds of the facility, especially on the north side along Chestnut Street that is a highly visible area, will undergo significant improvements. This will complement a number of other improvements that this group has made to the facility, primarily with funds they have raised and/or donated labor.”
Up North Arts has received significant grant funding and donations to cover many of the upgrades they are doing in conjunction with the painting, including a new sign, artwork in the north yard, and restoration of the historical insignias and emblems on the walls of the main drill deck.
As part of their work, they reached out to several painters over the last year, receiving varying quotes up to $40,000 for the wall restoration, power washing, and paint work. After further discussion, the group determined that the best quote in terms of contractor reputation and price was from Jeff Campbell, a local painter with years of experience. City staff discussed with the group the process they used to secure quotes and are comfortable with the recommendation they made.
City staff have recommended that council waive competitive bidding and award the contract to Campbell in the amount of $36,500. Funds are available in the Naval Reserve Center Fund.
The Cadillac City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
