Council to hold public hearing Monday on proposed code updates related to 'disruptive' activities

CADILLAC — The public will get the opportunity Monday to officially weigh in on several proposed code changes related to activities that the police department has received complaints about.
The proposals pertain to “noisy or riotous persons; noise (from motor vehicles); exhibition driving; and marihuana odors.”
During council’s meeting earlier this month, several people expressed concern about the proposals and asked for clarification on several points.
Some wondered how the ordinances were different than what was already on the books for crimes such as prostitution, sale of controlled substances and reckless driving; others worried that the noise ordinance would prohibit motorcycles from operating in the city; still others questioned how the police department could enforce an ordinance related to marijuana smells when similar laws aren’t in effect for other offensive odors, such as cigarettes.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said some of the concerns he heard were based off misinformation, possibly spread on social media, regarding the proposals. In an attempt to clear things up, he went through the ordinances and explained why they were necessary from the point of view of the police department.
He said all the proposals originated from complaints they’ve received recently, usually involving intentional disruptive acts, including loud music from vehicles, diesel exhaust fumes being blown onto people dining outside, marijuana odor seeping into a business from an adjacent building, and behaviors they “commonly see with teenage youth,” including driving in a way that is intended to draw attention.
The “noisy or riotous persons” ordinance is distinct from the city’s current ordinance in that it would allow police officers to cite people for illegal activities happening on property they own and are renting out; currently, they can cite tenants for such activities but obtaining compliance can be difficult when property owners aren’t also incentivized to prevent the activity, Ottjepka said. Ottjepka said having this ordinance in place will give police “another tool” for enforcing the city code, especially against tenants who haven’t changed their behaviors after being cited repeatedly.
The addition of motor vehicles in to the city’s existing noise ordinance does not specifically target or ban any type of vehicle, Ottjepka continued. The proposal merely adds motor vehicles to the ordinance, so that when an officer cites someone for playing their car radio excessively loud, for instance, it has a better chance of standing up in the local court system. The city’s existing noise ordinance pertains primarily to residential uses, he said.
If this proposal were to pass, the city would have to install decibel readers in the police department vehicles.
The city also would have to buy an olfactometer to detect odors in the air if the ordinance related to marijuana odors is passed.
This code amendment requires odor mitigation for all individuals who cultivate marihuana plants in the city for any purpose. Reasonable action individuals could use, for example purposes, may include the following: use of activated carbon and charcoal filters, use of air purifiers or air filters, use of industrial odor-control system, use of a bio-filtration system, and other common industry methods for odor mitigation.
This code amendment also “prohibits marihuana odors caused by anyone cultivating or using it where it results in a nuisance to the public or endangers the comfort, health or safety of the public.”
Marihuana odors caused by any licensed facility, such as a growing or cultivation facility, are currently covered in a separate section of City Code that requires mitigation control measures.
Ottjepka described the fourth proposed ordinance pertaining to “exhibition driving” as a less severe option for citing people who drive in a reckless or careless way.
Typically, Ottjepka said they cite people for “reckless” driving and “careless” driving if they are observed violating the ordinance in at least three ways, for instance, by rapidly accelerating, fishtailing and swaying a vehicle from side to side.
By having this additional option available, the city would be able to cite anyone if they violate only one of the acts, Ottjepka said.
“The option of citing anyone under the proposed Exhibition Driving Code versus citing someone under careless or reckless driving, even though it is likely that more than one act has been committed, reduces the financial burden to the violator as well as the number of points getting assessed against their license,” reads a “Frequently Asked Questions” statement issued by the city in regard to the proposed ordinance. “The proposal also gives additional flexibility to the City’s Police Department, and under the officer’s discretion, provides another option.”
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia added that the proposed code updates aren’t intended to give the police department more latitude to hassle regular people going about their daily business, and have more to do with individuals that are trying to draw attention to themselves or be disruptive.
The Cadillac City Council will hold public hearings on each proposal Monday at 6 p.m. Council meets at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.