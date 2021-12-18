CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council will be holding multiple public hearings on Monday.
Three of the hearings will be related to a redevelopment plan for an obsolete property on Mitchell Street; two will be related to proposed changes to the city’s medical and recreational marijuana ordinances; and another will for a tax extension related to the cleanup of contaminated groundwater in the industrial park.
Speeds Automotive project
According to council documents, Lee Richards and Elizabeth Schnettner own and are redeveloping the former Speeds Automotive and adjacent property into a mixed use residential/commercial project.
The development currently is projected to have 14 apartments totaling 8,828 square feet, and commercial/retail space totaling 5,000 square feet. Estimated private investment on the development is $2,994,532.
Because revenues from rental revenues are not adequate to cover the cost of reconstructing the building, in addition to the level of operating costs, the project will only proceed if economic development tools and incentives available to the city are utilized.
To assist in the redevelopment, council will consider approving a brownfield tax increment finance plan and an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act local tax abatement on the property.
According to council documents, the brownfield plan has been prepared to facilitate the development by reimbursing lead and asbestos abatement, demolition and infrastructure costs through the capture of increased taxes generated by the private investment. Eligible activity costs are estimated at $386,036.
The project also includes an OPRA tax abatement that will freeze the value of building for local taxes for 12 years but will provide for capture of state taxes to reimburse brownfield eligible activities. OPRA was used for the redevelopment of the Cobbs-Mitchell building and is comparable to the Commercial Redevelopment Act and Commercial Rehabilitation Act abatements that have been established and previously used on other projects in the city, council documents indicate.
Marijuana ordinance amendments
Council last month voted to remove certain restrictions on marijuana manufacturing facilities in areas of the city zoned General Industrial and Light Industrial.
Afterward, council voted to set public hearings to discuss ordinance amendments establishing distance regulations for those facilities.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the Cadillac Planning Commission unanimously approved recommendations that such facilities not be built immediately adjacent to public or private schools.
Since arbitrary distance requirements — such as not allowing establishments to operate within 1,000 or 500 feet of a school, for instance — aren’t imposed on other industries in Cadillac, Peccia said they felt it wouldn’t be appropriate to impose such restrictions on industrial marijuana.
Council will hear feedback from the public on the planning commission recommendation that such facilities not be built immediately adjacent to schools.
TIFA extension
For 30 years, the city of Cadillac has been diverting tax revenue from the Harry Janderjagt Industrial Park for cleanup efforts after various contaminants originating from industrial activities were discovered years earlier in the groundwater supply.
According to the plan approved by council in 1991, “The city established the (Local Development Finance Authority) for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, installing and equipping a groundwater treatment facility in order to provide water to the district and simultaneously to decontaminate the groundwater found on the parcels of land adjacent to and near the district, thereby causing the remainder of the property within the district to be capable of being developed.”
The tax increment financing plan that was approved in 1991 expires this year and earlier this month, the Cadillac City Council voted to set a public hearing to extend it for another two years.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said previous estimates were that it would be another two or three decades before cleanup efforts could be concluded, although they currently don’t have an exact timeframe.
“It just takes time,” said Peccia, who added that “significant accomplishment” has been made toward groundwater cleanup in the last 30 years; he said a pending analysis of the groundwater should paint a more accurate picture for how much longer the work will need to be continued.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
