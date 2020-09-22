CADILLAC — Plans to re-vamp the White Pine Trailhead are getting a second look after bids came back higher than expected.
The years-long placemaking objective had to wait for two key steps; the completion of The Market at Cadillac Commons (which took nearly a year longer to complete than anticipated, according to City Manager Marcus Peccia) and funding from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The money came through in 2018.
"Until we even knew that we had the grant, we couldn't afford to start spending time and money on engineering the project," Peccia told the Cadillac News in a phone call Monday after city council's virtual meeting conducted over Zoom.
And then there was COVID-19.
Peccia said the city had hoped the project could have been bid and awarded with crews starting in spring of 2020. But the pandemic complicated matters.
Now, bids that the city received for the trailhead project earlier this month put the cost of the project about $240,000 more than predicted.
The low bid, from Crawford Contracting in Mount Pleasant ($569,753.05) in addition to engineering and design work, would put the project total at $620,000 compared to the $378,900 estimate the city used in a grant application to the Michigan DNR.
The city has the funds to pay for it, according to a memo in city council's packet for Monday night's council meeting. The funds don't directly come from city residents; "an unexpected one-time receipt of extra State of Michigan personal property tax reimbursement," could pay for the excess cost. The city received $367,000; of that, $321,800 could be used for the trailhead.
The DNR Trust Fund awarded $265,200 and the Cadillac Rotary Club awarded 33%.
Council received the information in their packet late last week.
At the start of Monday night's city council meeting, Mayor Carla Filkins announced that the meeting's agenda should be changed so that the council wasn't voting on bids, but rather, was planning to hold a work session to discuss the trailhead.
"After our council packet came out on Thursday, there was some concern and questions on the part of the council," Filkins said. "I think it's really important that we have an opportunity to come together and talk about that. And so I've scheduled a special meeting for next Thursday."
The special meeting will be open to the public. It will be at the Market at Cadillac Commons on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m.
"Bring your mask," noted Peccia
The trailhead project would extend the White Pine Trail from the "South Street and Lake Street intersection approximately 900-feet north to the corner of Cass and Lake streets, in addition to providing a new trailhead location," according to the memo to city council. "The trail extension is a 10-foot wide asphalt path that will provide a direct and safe route for bicyclists to a formal destination downtown. The existing public parking lot behind After 26 and Amvets Post 110 will be reconfigured for the Trailhead component and will include amenities such as parking for both vehicles and bicycles, picnic tables, benches, wayfinding/information kiosk, a water bottle/drinking water fountain, and a bike repair station. The Clock Tower will be relocated and integrated in this site. The trail extension will cross over to the parking lot just north of the Chapin Street intersection. Additionally, the surface water drainage of the Trailhead will be collected in rain gardens to clean, filter, and reduce the volume of water entering Lake Cadillac."
