Council unanimous in rejecting special parking assessment, proposed snowmobile routes

CADILLAC — Faced with considerable negative feedback from business owners and residents, the Cadillac City Council on Monday unanimously voted against renewing a special assessment district and constructing multiple snowmobile routes into town.
Discussion regarding the special assessment district has been ongoing since last month, when council deadlocked on the proposal, which would have renewed and increased a fee for downtown business owners to pay for parking lot maintenance and snow removal.
Eighty-two downtown businesses would have been charged under the five-year assessment, with payments ranging from as low as $322.80 a year (for Active Chiropractic of Cadillac) to as high as $11,185.25 a year (for the Cadillac 4 Theater).
Joining the numerous other business owners that already have objected to the assessment on Monday was G and D Pizza and Party Store owner Paul Kurtzman Jr., who commented that the cost of maintaining public infrastructure in town shouldn’t just fall on people who happen to own buildings in town. He added that his customers rarely even use public parking spaces and most often use a parking lot that is privately owned and maintained by G and D.
Also commenting Monday was Dr. Martin Dubravec, of Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Cadillac, who said that for some businesses on the higher end of the fee schedule, such a cost is an “invitation” for them to leave Cadillac and look elsewhere for a more affordable place to do business.
When it came time for council to discuss the issue, a consensus was reached swiftly.
“In the environment we’re in, businesses need all the help they can get,” said Stephen King, who added that he believes the cost of maintaining public parking should be shared by the rest of the public.
Robert Engels agreed, and said that it’s especially important to end the assessment now in order to “head off” the effects of potential economic turmoil in the future.
Tiyi Schippers said she agreed that the assessment should not be renewed but added that some sort of compromise might be preferable to canceling it outright. Schippers said while the city is flush with American Rescue Plan Act funds right now, it’s not always going to have that money to cover the costs formerly paid for through the assessment. She suggested waiving the fee this year, and for next year, bringing it back but with business owners paying a far smaller portion of the cost than they previously had been.
Bryan Elenbaas said he liked the idea of giving businesses a break this year and reassessing the fee next year.
Simply Delightful owner and Downtown Development Authority Chair Steve Barnes commented that canceling the assessment doesn’t solve the funding problem and that further discussion will be necessary to figure out a long-term solution.
Mayor Carla Filkins said a statement that a group of downtown businesses made that stuck with her is that the city should approach the question of how to pay for public parking with the same energy and enthusiasm with which it approaches new projects and developments.
Ultimately, council members approved a motion from King to not renew the assessment at this time. King commented that this doesn’t prevent staff from working with business owners to come up with an alternative funding mechanism.
The idea to add snowmobile trails into the city originally was proposed last March but the plan was shelved after residents expressed some concerns. The idea was revisited about a month later, however, at the written request of around 20 business owners. Following a public hearing, the proposal was approved, with the understanding that city staff would come back to council before the routes are put into use and provide the plan for what improvements are required.
According to council documents, staff forwarded the concept routes to the city’s engineering firm, Prein and Newhof, and they further refined the paths based upon an engineering review. They also evaluated costs associated with implementing the three routes.
Total costs for all three routes would have been more than $200,000.
Mike Blackmer, owner of multiple businesses in Cadillac West, said he originally was in favor of the idea but when he recently read in the Cadillac News about the proposed routes and how much they would cost, he was shocked, considering that the city hasn’t spent any money creating snowmobile paths on the other side of town.
“Do you guys realize you own Cadillac West?” said Blackmer, who went on to describe how much damage snowmobiles do to the grassy areas in front of his businesses, including the Lake Cadillac Resort.
Blackmer added that simply opening up a few streets for snowmobilers into town would be just as effective and cost much less than the proposed routes.
Willow Mercantile owner Jason Towers, who has been in favor of adding snowmobile routes into town for some time, agreed that the price tag seemed too high and suggested that starting smaller might be the way to go, instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars up front.
All council members agreed that the cost was too high, although King added that they should keep an open mind in the event that grants and other funding sources might be available to pay for the project in the future.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia commented that if this were to happen, the city would be in an advantageous position, since much of the legwork in creating the routes would already be complete.
