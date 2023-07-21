Council 'uncomfortable' with proposal to repaint old Naval Reserve building, delays vote

CADILLAC — Cadillac City Council members sought clarification on several aspects of a proposal to spend nearly $40,000 repainting portions of the old Naval Reserve building on Chestnut Street.
Council members discussed the proposal on Monday and unanimously voted to table the matter until certain questions were answered.
According to council documents, this project entails repairing, restoring and painting the walls and ceiling in the main drill deck section of the facility as well as power washing and painting the exterior.
“This project will make a significant improvement to the appearance of the facility and is being led by Up North Arts as part of a larger-scale beautification project,” council documents state. “When all is said and done, the grounds of the facility, especially on the north side along Chestnut Street that is a highly visible area, will undergo significant improvements. This will complement a number of other improvements that this group has made to the facility, primarily with funds they have raised and/or donated labor.”
Up North Arts has received significant grant funding and donations to cover many of the upgrades they are doing in conjunction with the painting, including a new sign, artwork in the north yard, and restoration of the historical insignias and emblems on the walls of the main drill deck.
As part of their work, they reached out to several painters over the last year, receiving varying quotes up to $40,000 for the wall restoration, power washing and paint work. After further discussion, the group determined that the best quote in terms of contractor reputation and price was from Jeff Campbell, a local painter with years of experience. City staff discussed with the group the process they used to secure quotes and are comfortable with the recommendation they made.
City staff recommended that council waive competitive bidding and award the contract to Campbell in the amount of $36,500. This project was budgeted for the city’s last Capital Improvement Program plan and the money was available in the in the Naval Reserve Center Fund.
During discussion on the proposal, council member Stephen King said that while he fully supported the work of Up North Arts, he didn’t think council could rely on a third party to solicit bids for the repainting.
As stewards of the city’s resources and tax dollars, King said it’s the council’s responsibility to go through the proper process of soliciting bids to ensure they’re getting the best possible price for the work.
Mayor Carla Filkins agreed, adding that bypassing the normal bidding process “opens us up for questions” from the public about how resources are allocated per city policy.
Up North Arts representatives Amy Gonzalez and Mollie Frier were present at the meeting and told council that they’ve been in contact with Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts for some time regarding the project and were told that this would be an acceptable way to present the proposal. Roberts was not in attendance Monday.
Frier said they were so confident they had gone through all the necessary due diligence that they scheduled the painter to begin work on Tuesday, the day after the council meeting. Given what they had been told by staff through the entire process, Frier said council’s reaction was surprising and frustrating to hear.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said that it’s always council’s prerogative to waive competitive bidding if they feel the situation warrants it.
Filkins said in this particular instance, council was feeling “uncomfortable” awarding the contract without first seeking bids.
In addition, King said while there was no doubt the city was responsible for repainting the exterior of the building, he questioned if repainting the interior areas was the city’s obligation, and not the obligation of the tenants renting the space. Before voting on the proposal, King requested that staff review the contracts with the tenants to find out.
Council member Robert Engels asked Peccia if there was any way they could expedite the bidding process to cause the least amount of delay as possible for Up North Arts. Peccia replied they could theoretically put bids out in a matter of days but added that it’s hard to say how much time it will take to review the contracts to determine if the city is obligated to repaint the interior areas rented out by tenants.
