Counselor: in tense times, people can learn a lot about themselves

CADILLAC — Stuck inside for weeks on end, fearful and nervous about the future, people are starting to show their true colors, some of which ain't pretty.
James Skiera, a licensed family counselor who practices in Cadillac, said unlike events of the past such as world wars and natural disasters, COVID-19 is not something that can be fought together; people are dealing with the virus by staying home alone or with a handful of close family members.
This arrangement removes the element of community togetherness that tends to bolster spirits during times of crisis, Skiera said. Instead of feeling the comradery that comes with fighting a foe as a team, people are feeling the pressure of their isolation.
Compounding the situation is the fact that many of the things people used to do to relieve stress are unavailable for the time being.
"People are becoming more quick to be agitated," Skiera said about the current moment. "To be critical and impatient. To pick at each other."
Although the trying circumstances we find ourselves in may be bringing negative emotional reactions to the forefront, Skiera said for most people, those responses to stress have been there all along. Skiera said he believes the anger that people express is a reflection of the overall level of anxiety they carry around all the time.
"Anxiety really comes from our relationships," Skiera said. "People are going to be who they're going to be. And even more so now."
A salient example of how emotions come out in daily life is during interactions between spouses ad partners. Skiera said there is a tolerable level of conflict in any relationship but when that conflict starts to happen more often and become more intense, that could be a sign of problems.
"If arguments are getting out of control, aggressive and in someone's face, that's when things start to accelerate and spill over into violence," Skiera said. "This is so hard on kids. Time and time again, I hear about how (arguments between parents) affected people during childhood."
Unfortunately, there isn't much a person can do in the short term to dramatically change the way they react to other people and external forces. Skiera said there really are no Band Aid fixes for getting through times like this.
However, Skiera said the lockdown may provide an opportunity for people to take a closer look at their reactions and consider if they may need to work on themselves in the future.
"It's about how each of us individually takes responsibility for our emotions," Skiera said. "It's hard for people to be critics of themselves in a constructive way. This could be a personal project. It has to be an ongoing effort."
Everyone contributes one way or another to the level of tension and conflict in a household. Some people are easier to be around than others but Skiera said there is one thing everyone can do to help alleviate stress in themselves and others.
"Just try to be there for people," Skiera said. "Being there for other people is helpful to those around us and makes it easier to cope."
This advice doesn't just apply to relationships within a household: Skiera said checking in on neighbors is another way to be there for people at a time when coming together necessarily involves staying apart.
Echoing Skiera's advice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed helping others as one of the top ways to cope with stress related to COVID-19 while also making communities stronger.
Besides helping others, the CDC offers other suggestions on mitigating stress related right now. One is to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Another is to try taking deep breaths, stretching, or meditation. Also, eat healthy, well-balanced meals; exercise regularly; get plenty of sleep; and avoid alcohol and drugs.
