I heard the story about a group of senior citizens who were sitting around talking about their physical ailments. One said, “My arms have become so weak I can hardly lift a cup of coffee.” Another said, “I know what you mean. My cataracts are so bad I can’t even see my coffee.” Not to be outdone, a third volunteered, “I can’t turn my head because of the arthritis in my neck.” Still another added, “My blood pressure meds make me so dizzy I forget where I am and where I’m going.”
At this point, one gentleman said, “I guess that’s the price we pay for getting old,” as the others nodded in agreement. Whereupon one elderly woman cheerfully said, “Well, I guess we should count our blessings and thank God that we can all still drive.”
The Chamber of Commerce invited a local pastor to offer the blessing at a banquet honoring the city officials. However, the master of ceremonies forgot to call for the prayer before the meal and didn’t realize his mistake until the meal was nearly over. Although embarrassed by the omission, he asked the preacher if he would pray for the meal anyhow. Unruffled by the blunder, the minister stood up and said, “Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me! Amen!”
Johnson Oatman wrote the hymn “Count Your Blessings” in 1897. Not only does the hymn have a catchy tune, but it also has some thought-provoking lyrics. Verse one reads: “When upon life’s billows you are tempest-tossed, when you are discouraged thinking, all is lost, count your many blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.” Psalm 103:2 challenges us to “Bless the Lord, O my soul; and forget not his benefits.” That’s what this hymn invites us to do.
When I was young, it was not uncommon to hear my father say, “life’s not fair.” He generally made this statement in response of one of us grumbling about another member of the family receiving something the rest of us felt we deserved. To a chorus of “that’s not fair!” or “what about me?” Dad would remind us that “life’s not fair.”
This lack of fairness didn’t make sense as a child, but the older I’ve grown the more I understand the reality of this statement. Fairness has become the battle cry of our society. When something isn’t fair, it’s viewed as insensitive and wrong. We’ve gone from a culture built on the concept of equal opportunity to a culture that expects equity and equality for all. Our culture demands fairness.
We need to be considerate and respectful to everyone, but the fact remains, “life’s not fair!” It would be nice if it was, but it’s not! Don’t believe me? Many of us are guilty of overeating while millions around the world go to bed hungry every day. Many of us enjoy the benefits of good eyesight while millions in the world are blind. Americans enjoy numerous liberties while in many countries around the globe, multitudes of people live under the rule of oppressive regimes with little freedom. You think that’s fair?
Consequently, some people make the mistake of thinking since life is unfair, God must be unfair. This faulty thinking will set you up for a fall when disappointment comes. 1 John 1:9 reminds us that God is faithful and just. God is always fair, even when we don’t understand why negative things are happening. Romans 8:28 assures us that God works all things together for our good. Oatman writes, “So, amid the conflict, whether great or small, do not be discouraged — God is over all.” God loves you even amid the conflict. Everyone has their share of troubles, but as Christians, we can know that God is working all things together for ultimate good.
One way to combat the difficulties of life is to cultivate a grateful heart and spend time counting your blessings. Being thankful and acknowledging your blessings can provide you with some positive energy in a negative world. We are urged, in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” Counting your blessings will change your outlook on life. Physically you may live longer since a grateful heart leads to a healthier body. A healthy dose of gratitude is good medicine for your soul.
Math has never been my strong suit, but counting my blessings is something I do regularly. In these days of high inflation, which is costing you more to feed your family and put fuel in your car, make it a habit to be grateful for what you have. Psalm 103:2 commands us to “Bless the Lord, O my soul; and forget none of his benefits.”
Since God blesses us in so many ways, much more than we deserve, the very least we can do is count our blessings and give thanks to the One from whom all blessings flow.
