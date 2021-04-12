CADILLAC — “He was at death’s door anyway.‘
Amongst COVID-19 skeptics, hearing that COVID-19 killed an old and sick person doesn’t always change their minds about how seriously they want to take the virus.
Those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 were probably going to die soon anyway, the rationale goes.
But that rationale is not supported by the numbers.
More people really did die in 2020 than died in previous years. People have been dying during the year-long pandemic that might have lived out the year if they hadn’t contracted the virus.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to the Cadillac News that Michigan saw deaths increase in 2020 and provided statistics as evidence.
Though some of the numbers from the most recent years have not been finalized, several metrics suggest that when all the deaths have been counted and analyzed, COVID-19 will, in fact, have killed people that were otherwise expected to live.
One of the simplest approaches is to compare how many death certificates were filed in 2019 versus 2020.
All local county clerks showed more death certificates in 2020 compared to 2019.
“In 2019, we had 366 deaths in the County. In 2020, we had 376,‘ wrote Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman via email.
Lake County Clerk Patti Pacola said there were 73 death certificates in 2019 compared to 140 in 2020.
Osceola County had 176 death certificates in 2019 compared to 208 in 2020 per Clerk Karen Bluhm.
“I can tell you (from the Health Department statistics) that 10 in 2020 were COVID,‘ Pacola said.
In Missaukee County, 2019 saw 137 death certificates while 2020 saw 150 and there had been 35 thus far in 2021 as of last week.
But Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen pointed to one of the problems in using death certificates to examine a county’s death rate: death certificates are filed in the county where a person died, not where a person lived.
“We ONLY received death certificates for persons that physically died in the county’s borders,‘ Nielsen wrote.
The State of Michigan does count deaths by county of residence, but the most recent data is still being verified.
It suggests the clerks’s numbers are pretty accurate.
But another statistic is even more telling.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been tracking how many people have died during the pandemic compared to how many would typically be expected to die.
Though the numbers are still provisional, this figure also shows more people dying in 2020 than would have been expected.
Called the “percent of expected deaths,‘ the statistic is “the number of deaths for all causes for this week in 2020 compared to the average number across the same week in 2017–2019,‘ a footnote explains (see the data here: https://www.mdch.state.mi.us/pha/osr/Provisional/CvdTable4.asp).
Across Michigan as a state, in 2020 the percent of expected deaths was 119; meaning if 100 people were expected to die, 119 actually died.
Osceola County matched the state average, at 119%; Lake County lost more people, at 128%. Missaukee and Wexford counties did better than the state average, at 105% and 113% respectively.
So far in 2021, deaths are trending up in Michigan compared to pre-pandemic numbers but are down compared to 2020. The state’s percentage of expected deaths is 104 for the year so far.
In Wexford County, however, the numbers are trending up in 2021, at 122%.
Missaukee County is slightly below what’s expected, at 96%; Lake County is at 57% and Osceola County is at 70%.
