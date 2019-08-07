CADILLAC — Wexford County is both older and younger than the U.S. population as a whole.
That’s what the last U.S. Census in 2010 said, anyway.
And because there are so many kids here, the state stands to lose more than $400,000 in federal funding if a national trend toward undercounting kids under the age of 5 continues in Wexford County alone.
Research since 2010 has indicated that the 2010 Census undercounted children, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy, which recently released a data tool designed to help communities understand how many people live locally that are at risk of not being counted in the next census.
“We need to make sure that all of our kids are counted in the next census,‘ said Parker James, Kids Count research associate at the Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP).
Just how many kids were undercounted isn’t clear: MLPP’s tool puts it at 10% for kids under 5 while documents from the US Census Bureau put it at 4.6%.
Each person counted during the Census can make a difference in how much money the state receives from the federal government — and each uncounted person could mean the state loses out on $1,800 annually, according to MLPP’s tool.
Low-income children, children of color, children of immigrants or people who don’t speak English very well and babies and toddlers are at risk of being undercounted.
Isolation can lead to undercounts, James explained. The census might miss people who are geographically or linguistically undercounted. And sometimes people are confused about how to count people who have unstable or complex housing — families with shared custody, or where kids spend a lot of time with relatives.
But there are quality control measures in place to prevent double-counting a kid who spends some weeks with mom and some weeks with dad — and families can help simply by communicating with each other about who is counting the child, the Census Bureau says.
“The data from each census is used to determine funding for critical programs like SNAP (food stamps), WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children), CHIP (The Children’s Health Insurance Program) special education, free and reduced lunch programs, Head Start and more,‘ MLPP states.
In Wexford County, if 10% of the children under the age of 5 aren’t counted, Michigan could miss out on $437,760 in federal funds. Missaukee County’s kids under the age of 5 could otherwise bring $210,600 to Michigan; Osceola County, $287,640 and Lake County, $114,120, according to calculations by the Cadillac News.
That’s $1,050,120 lost if 10% of kids under 5 in the Cadillac News coverage area aren’t counted — and that’s not counting other populations that are vulnerable to undercounts.
MLPP is releasing its tool now (https://mlpp.org/2020census) so communities can make plans to ensure everyone gets counted, James explained.
Conversation is one way to help — simply talking to people about the Census can make a difference.
Census kiosks are another option. This year, people will be able to submit their Census information online, and some communities are planning to set up Census booths in public spaces, James said.
And it’s not just federal aid dollars for social service programs that are at stake.
Highway planning, private investment and other industries also use Census data to make decisions, he said.
ESTIMATED KIDS 0-17 AND SENIORS, 65+ BY PERCENT OF POPULATION
USA
Kids: 22.4%*
Kids under 5: 6.1%
Seniors: 16%
WEXFORD COUNTY
Kids: 23.2%
Kids under 5: 6.1% or 2,436
Seniors: 19.1%
Number of kids: 7,826
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
Kids: 23%
Kids under 5: 6.3% or 1,170
Seniors: 20.5%
Number of kids: 3,472
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Kids: 22.3%
Kids under 5: 5.4% or 1,598
Seniors: 21.2%
Number of kids: 5,250
LAKE COUNTY
Kids: 16.2%
Kids under 5: 4.4% or 634
Seniors: 28.6%
Number of kids: 1,939
*Percentages come from the US Census Bureau in 2010
**Whole numbers come from MLPP’s tool
