LAKE CITY — After scheduling a special meeting Thursday to interview applicants for the District 7 commissioner position, the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners decided to reschedule the interviews for Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The move came after two commissioners were unable to attend Thursday’s meeting due to personal reasons.
Board chairman Frank Vanderwal said during the meeting they wanted the board to be represented well for the interviews and felt they couldn’t achieve that with two members absent.
“We’ll plan on that for next month’s meeting and ... hope all the board members can be here and go through those interviews and try to arrive at a decision,” Vanderwal said.
The two applicants, Dave Herweyer and Gary Gladu were in attendance at Thursday’s meeting and agreed to the move. A third applicant, Jack Meekhof, withdrew his letter of intent before the meeting, according to county clerk Jessica Nielsen.
The current commissioner, Hubert Zuiderveen, submitted his resignation letter back in August after serving for 23 years on the board.
The person appointed to Zuiderveen’s position will serve on the board from Oct. 13 to Dec. 31, 2022. In November 2022, an election will be held to decide who will serve as the District 7 commissioner for the full two-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
