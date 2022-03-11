LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Board voted 6-1 to approve the purchase of the Auto Zone Parts Store building at 133 Main Street during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
At last month’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to sign a 30-day extension of the due diligence period. With the extension ending on March 14, the decision was made to purchase the 5,500 square foot building for $200,000.
Board Chairperson Dean Smallegan said the county plans to use the building for office space and storage. With few options in the area, Smallegan said the board had to decide on whether to buy the building as soon as possible.
“My thought was given the location of the building, the short time frame we have regarding the availability, and the way the building fits our needs for future use, it was an easy one to justify for me,” Smallegan said.
Not everyone was on board with the building purchase, as Commissioner Star Hughston voted against the move. During the discussion, Hughston raised concerns about the costs to renovate the building and what it would be used for.
“My concern is the lack of information regarding the cost and use of the proposed building,” Hughston said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s visually been about three months that we’ve had a purchase agreement on that building,” he added. “But we have no answers on how much it’s going to cost to renovate it.”
See County on A-3
Another aspect of the purchase was having a new location for the prosecutor’s office. Currently, the county is around $1,800 a month to rent space with the county prosecutor, which Smallegan and Hughston agreed wasn’t an ideal situation.
Hughston and Smallegan said they will work with the rest of the board to decide their on renovations to the building and assessing the county’s space needs.
“Building and Grounds (Committee) is going to have to meet to reach a conclusion regarding an assessment of some sort,” Smallegan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.