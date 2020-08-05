County clerks in this part of Northern Michigan reported big spikes in the number of voters returning absentee ballots for the Tuesday primary.
In Osceola and Wexford counties, there were around four times higher numbers of absentee ballots returned this year than in the 2016 primary.
Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm said they sent out 2,987 absentee ballots and had received 2,497 Tuesday afternoon, with several hours remaining for additional ballots to be turned in. In the 2016 primary, they sent out just 747 absentee ballots and received 647 back.
Bluhm said township election officials were reportedly quite busy throughout the day processing in-person votes but were trying to count the absentee ballots during their downtime at the polls.
"They're working on them as the crowd allows," Bluhm said.
Judging from the number of absentee ballots they've received, Bluhm said she would guess that overall turnout will be much higher this year than in 2016, when a total of 3,793 votes were cast.
In Wexford County, Clerk Alaina Nyman reported similar increases in the number of absentee ballots this year compared to 2016.
Nyman said they sent out 4,475 absentee ballots and received 3,601 as of Tuesday afternoon; in the 2016 primary, they received just 1,074 absentee ballots.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielson said the number of absentee ballots they received as of Tuesday afternoon already was significantly higher than the number they received during the 2016 primary.
Nielson said they sent out 2,137 ballots and 1,744 had been returned; this also is nearly double the absentee ballots they received during the presidential primary in March, when they sent out 1,084 absentee ballots and received 975 back.
Nielson, Nyman and Bluhm concurred that several factors are likely contributing to higher absentee voting rates.
For one thing, the November 2018 passage of Proposal 3 allowed voting by absentee ballot for any reason; another factor was the Bureau of Elections mailing out absentee ballot applications to every registered voter earlier this year; and finally, the COVID-19 pandemic likely compelled many people to cast their vote from the safety of their homes rather than risking a trip to a crowded polling place.
Bluhm said she's curious to see how much of an impact the primary rules will have on the total number of absentee ballots that are accepted.
In the primary, you can only vote for candidates of one party. When voting in person, if someone mistakenly votes for candidates in both parties (which is allowed in the general election), the ballot won't process and they simply fill out another one. For an absentee ballot, this discrepancy means the ballot must be thrown out.
