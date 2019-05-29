There seems to be a trend happening in Wexford County when it comes to culverts in a certain area of the county.
On April 8, the Wexford County Road Commission announced a portion of Pole Road in Cherry Grove Township would be closed due to a failing culvert. On April 15, the road was reopened to traffic after a new concrete culvert was installed. The failing culvert was brought to the Wexford County Road Commission’s attention on April 8. When road commission staff went to look at the problem they found both ends of the culvert were collapsing.
Roughly a month later, the road commission again had to announce the closing of a portion of East Lake Mitchell Drive about a quarter mile south of 13th Street was closed due to a culvert failure. The closure was announced on May 16.
The road commission was working on three other culverts in the area that were deemed to be a higher priority but now the East Lake Mitchell Drive culvert is taking precedence. The culvert was replaced and the road reopened on May 21, but it was one of more than 200 in the area that is in need of replacing, according to Wexford County Road Commission Engineer Karl Hanson.
The two recent culvert failures were in an area Hanson referred to as the Lake Mitchell Swamp which encompasses multiple townships including Selma, Cherry Grove and Henderson. He said the water in that area is very acidic and eats through the metal culverts quickly. As a result, the road commission tries to use concrete culverts when possible but that is not always the case.
“We have been working on it all along,‘ Hanson said of the culvert issue. “We did a large box culvert project with the forest service on South Lake Mitchell Drive and we have other projects we are working on. We are trying to pick (the failing culverts) off,‘ he said.
Much like many things associated with road construction projects, Hanson said it comes down to money. If it is on a paved road, Hanson said to replace a basic culvert will cost at least $5,000 every time.
He said to install a box culvert the cost can be between $80,000 and $400,000 while replacing smaller culverts, 15-18 inches, depends on what type of structure can be used. He said it also depends on how water associated with the project needs to be managed.
With the county’s roads being some of the highest rated roads by the surface condition in the state, the road commission is starting to transition its focus to doing more culvert and stream crossing projects such as bridges.
“We are starting to shift more money into the culverts and bridges we need to work on. That will continue,‘ he said. “We still have quite a bit of surface work to do and will continue to but we also will allocate more money to culvert and stream crossing projects.‘
Although the area Hanson called the Lake Mitchell swamp area is a high priority, he also said up along the Manistee River there are a lot of culverts that need to be replaced. Basically, the whole top half of the county from the Fife Lake outlet in the east all the way to the Fletcher Creek in the west has culvert projects that need to be done.
Because they are connected to the Manistee River watershed, those projects are expensive to undertake and the average cost is in the six figures, he said.
“The culverts there are undersized. We have 3-4 foot culverts and we have to go up to an 8-12 foot or potentially a bridge,‘ he said. “That will be costly.‘
To help alleviate the cost and make the county’s dollars have more buying power, Hanson said the road commission is working with other groups such as Trout Unlimited, the U.S. Forest Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service of Michigan, Conservation Resource Alliance and the Grand Traverse Band of the Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
He said each of those entities has different criteria they use to determine which projects they select and they could throw a dart at a board and hit a priority for Wexford County.
Missaukee County Road Commission Manager Kelly Bekken said there are similar issues in his county.
Bekken said to try and address the issue his agency has been doing a culvert inventory similar to what it did regarding pavement surfaces within the county. As the inventory has been ongoing, Bekken said they are finding a lot of culverts with the bottoms rotted out. He said the recent flooding and rainy weather over the past few years are showing the road commission where the issues are.
As a result of finding the galvanized culverts failing, Bekken said Missaukee County is replacing those old culverts with poly coated tubes that have a longer life expectancy. He said they also are using road construction projects as an opportunity to replace those aging culverts.
“Just like now, we have five (culverts) marked for replacement where we are doing overlays,‘ Bekken said. “Where we are doing those types of projects or overlays we will replace them.‘
