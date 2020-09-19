LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Esther French wasn't too concerned when she and her husband, Glenn, received a message from emergency management officials informing them to get ready for possible evacuation from their home due to nearby forest fires.
"Personally, I didn't take it too seriously ... when you're 78-years-old, you learn it's better to just stay calm," Esther said. "I hadn't seen the magnitude of it. Then my daughter-in-law called and told us we better get ready to go. It totally took our town by surprise. We've never had fires out here."
The couple, both 1960 graduates of Mesick Consolidated High School, moved to the West Coast in the 1970s after coming back to Northern Michigan for a time following Glenn's graduation from college in California.
"Then we remembered the blizzards," Esther laughed. "We wanted somewhere that was not too hot, not too cold."
Today, they live on Devils Lake Road, about a mile from their son, Lonnie, in Lincoln City, Oregon.
Living in an area with abundant tree cover, Esther said they didn't notice glow from flames or smoke in the area as a massive wildfire spread around them in the days leading up to their evacuation.
State Rep. David Gomberg sent a message to area residents explaining the situation: "Two wildfires ignited near Highway 18 about seven miles from the coast. Fueled by high wind and dry conditions, they exploded with such intensity that responders could only focus on finding and evacuating residents instead of containment. And time and again, firefighters had to pull back. They pulled back through Panther Creek, Rose Lodge, Otis and as far as East Devils Lake Road in Neotsu as the flames spread toward Lincoln City. By Thursday, Highway 101 and 18 were closed. Power remained off. Much of Lincoln City and north Lincoln County were under Level 3 evacuation. Thousands of people were moving south or north. The hospital had been evacuated. Grocery stores, gas stations, and services were closed. And the Echo Mountain Complex fire had grown in size to over 2,500 acres. Unofficial estimates say over 200 families lost their homes."
Esther said they received the notice for Level 3 evacuation on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at around 7 a.m. Since they already had toiletries and other necessities packed away from a recent vacation, it didn't take them long to gather the things they need and leave. By 9 a.m., they were on the road headed to their son's home in Springfield.
"We got out just in time," said Esther, who added that just hours after they departed, roadways leading out of the area were jammed with people attempting to evacuate.
Fortunately for Esther and Glenn, winds shifted as the fires neared their home, bringing a chilly ocean breeze that slowed down the fire significantly.
"No buildings or homes were burned in Lincoln City," Esther said. "We were very fortunate. The wind shift helped a lot. Most of the devastation was on Highway 18 and North Bank Road at Echo Mountain and Panther Creek communities. One man on Highway 18 opened his door and the flames were right there. He had to walk through the woods to get to the highway where he was rescued as his driveway was on fire. We had a couple close friends who lost their home."
The couple returned home on Sept. 12; while their house didn't receive any damage from the fire, they haven't been able to take a hot shower until just Wednesday, when gas service was resumed.
"As of 7 a.m. (Wednesday), the levels have been downgraded from 'GO NOW' to level 2 'get ready,'" Esther said. "Investigations are still under way for those whose homes burned to determine cause of fire and to see if anyone was not able to get out."
President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the deadly wildfires that have burned across the state and federal officials have also declared a public health emergency as dangerous, smoky conditions continue.
Wildfires raging across the state have burned more than 1,300 square miles. At least eight people have been killed. And authorities say more than 1,140 residences have also been destroyed by the blazes and 579 other structures decimated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
