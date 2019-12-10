GRAND RAPIDS — The Wexford County man charged with producing, distributing and receiving child pornography had a career in the medical field, according to court documents and social media accounts.
Last month, Jordan C. Wheeler had three child pornography charges brought against him in the United States District Court Western District of Michigan. The charges stemmed from incidents occurring in September in Wexford County, court documents indicate. The first offense was the production of child pornography. The indictment alleged Wheeler knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce visual depictions of that conduct.
The indictment also alleged Wheeler used a 6-year-old to engage in sexually explicit conduct and took videos and photographs of that conduct, which he had reason to know would be transmitted through the internet.
The second offense in the indictment against Wheeler alleged he distributed child pornography using a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including a computer. Specifically, Wheeler allegedly sent videos and photographs of child pornography through the internet.
The final offense alleged Wheeler received child pornography using a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including a computer. Specifically, Wheeler allegedly received videos and photographs of child pornography through the internet. It also is alleged he used the alias of Jay Smith when he committed these offenses.
The charges in question are only accusations. Wheeler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The criminal complaint against Wheeler stated a Linkedin search revealed he was a paramedic for Osceola County EMS. It also showed a Facebook search revealed Wheeler is a critical care paramedic within the agency. Both searches were conducted in late October, according to the court document.
In a Wix website found linked to Wheeler’s Facebook account, it stated he started working at Osceola County EMS in 2018 and had previously worked in the health care field around the area including another stint with Osceola County EMS from August 2015-April 2016.
Osceola County EMS Director Jeremy Beebe said Monday Wheeler is not an employee of Osceola County.
The FBI was in Cadillac in late October regarding this investigation, but FBI Detroit Public Affairs Officer Special Agent Mara Schneider could only confirm agents were in Cadillac conducting “a law enforcement action.‘ Schneider also recently said Wheeler is currently detained and awaiting trial.
The Cadillac News contacted Anne Townes, media relations for the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan, seeking information about this case.
Townes said she couldn’t provide any additional details other than what was in the indictment. This included clarification about whether the victim was a local child or from out of the area. The criminal complaint against Wheeler, however, said the victim in question was related to him.
