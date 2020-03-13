LAKE CITY — Local courts will may postpone some hearings amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Wexford and Missaukee Circuit, District and Probate courts announced on Friday that they will remain open but operate under guidelines intended to reduce risk to the population.
In a news release, the courts announced that the following steps will take effect immediately and remain in effect until further notice:
• If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, do not come to the court, communicate by phone.
• Hearings with vulnerable persons may be adjourned (postponed) upon request by or on behalf of the vulnerable person with Judge approval.
• Civil cases may be adjourned (postponed) upon request by or on behalf of the party making the request with Judge approval.
• Jury trials – Jurors follow instructions on jury notices.
• Criminal defendants not in custody may have hearings adjourned (postponed) upon request by or on behalf of the party making the request with Judge approval.
• Criminal cases where the defendant is in custody will be managed on a case-by-case basis.
• Remote, electronic hearings will continue to be held.
• All Probationers, juvenile and adult, may contact their Probation Office to request alternate reporting arrangements as necessary.
• Friend of the Court – Call with any questions.
Individuals who fail to appear without having contacted the court first may be defaulted in civil cases or have a bench warrant for your arrest issued in criminal cases.
TELEPHONE INQUIRIES AND REQUESTS TO ADJOURN OR POSTPONE:
Wexford County Circuit Court 231-779-9490
Wexford County District Court 231-779-9515
Wexford County Probate Court 231-779-9510
Wexford County District Court Probation 231-779-9225
Michigan Department of Corrections Probation & Parole (Wexford) 231-779-9486
Missaukee County Circuit Court 231-779-9490
Missaukee County District Court 231-839-4967 ext. 216
Missaukee County Probate Court 231-839-4967 ext. 208
Missaukee County District Court Probation 231-839-4967 ext. 215
Michigan Department of Corrections Probation & Parole (Missaukee) 231-839-4967 ext. 218
Wexford and Missaukee Friend of the Court 231-779-9494
"At this time, there are no plans to close the courts. However, we will continue to work with the Michigan Supreme Court and the State Court Administrative Office to ensure that we are doing all that we can do to combat this health crisis," the courts said.
-------
Area judges were expected to meet Friday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak and how precautionary measures may apply to inmates.
“I’m waiting for guidance," Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said.
In the meantime, the jail is screening people for illness and asking about foreign travel before admitting people who have been arrested, according to Sheriff Wil Yancer.
“We’re taking those precautionary steps with each person that comes in," Yancer said.
People who are sick may be "refused entry" and given a court date, Yancer said.
A Missaukee County trial scheduled for next week has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Prosecutor David Denhouten.
"I had a jury trial scheduled for next week that is being adjourned based upon the state’s recommendations," Denhouten said in an email. "That decision was made (Friday) morning. I believe other counties are making similar decisions with respect to jury trials especially where the defendant is not in custody."
As of Friday morning, other court hearings are not being delayed, Denhouten said.
For emergency services, cleanliness and protective gear are paramount.
Missaukee County's EMS director, Aaron Sogge, told the Cadillac News on Friday that the county has enough protective gear for EMS workers to last for a couple of months. If the county runs out, assistance may be available from local hospitals or other counties in the region. Sogge said the department has worked with the state, which is tracking whether local emergency responders have enough equipment to handle the outbreak.
On ambulance calls, many of the practices are the same as they would be for a patient suspected of having the flu.
“We’ll treat them the same as we’ve been treating them (patients suspected of having an infectious disease)," Sogge said.
Dispatchers are being trained to ask whether people calling 911 for assistance have fever, shortness of breath or are lethargic (some of the COVID-19 symptoms).
When people suspected of having COVID-19 need to be transported to the hospital, dispatchers and EMS will notify the hospital so they can prep a room, Sogge said.
Of course, not everyone needs an ambulance.
“If it’s not an emergency, try to reach out to the primary care providers as much as they can,” Sogge said.
