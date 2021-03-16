Court issues new tool for understanding parenting time

LANSING — The state's Friend of the Court bureau has updated its guide to parenting time.
The guide is designed to be used by families where parents and kids don't live together full-time, such as in divorce; families where the parents have never married; incarceration; or other ways families experience separation.
There was a prior version of the Michigan Parenting Time Guideline but the new version "reflects increased accessibility (e.g., use of plain language, visual representations of schedules and concepts) and acknowledgment that every family and every child has unique circumstances and needs," a news release accompanying the updated guidelines stated.
The bureau suggested the new guideline may be particularly helpful to parents who are developing their family's own parenting time without the help of a lawyer.
“One of the biggest challenges my agency faces is supporting and helping families with difficulties surrounding co-parenting and establishing parenting time orders. This new Guideline is a breath of fresh air. It will allow families, specifically noncustodial parents, feel like they are being more supported than in the past and that the child is the priority,‘ said Shon Hart, executive director, InvolvedDad; and public member of the Friend of the Court Bureau Advisory Committee.
The guide has information on child development, examples of parenting time schedules, and advice about special circumstances such as child or parental disability, military service and how to approach parenting time if there's been domestic violence in the family.
Hon. Jason Elmore, 28th Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee Counties said the last guideline was published 21 years ago.
"It was time for an update," Judge Elmore noted, adding "It is a tool; not the law."
Elmore clarified that there's a difference between custody and parenting time.
As the new parenting time guideline describes it, "Custody means both where a child lives and the legal authority to make decisions for a child. Legal custody is the responsibility of a parent to make significant decisions for the child, such as medical decisions and where the child attends school. Physical custody can mean the child’s primary residence, but a child has a residence with each parent, and each parent exercises custody during the time the child is with that parent unless a court orders otherwise."
Parenting time, however, specifically describes "how a child spends time with each parent. It can involve a schedule of days and also opportunities for the child to have other contact with a parent virtually or by phone. A parent who has less parenting time with a child than the
other parent can still be a joint legal or physical custodian."
The opposite is also true.
"Some parents might spend exactly equal amounts of parenting time with a child, but if they cannot cooperate with each other on decision-making for the child, the court can decide that one parent is the sole legal custodian."
The Friend of the Court Bureau estimates 36,000 children are affected by parenting time ordered in a new divorce, custody, paternity, or support case annually in Michigan. Even more are affected by older, existing cases.
The guideline isn't for figuring out custody; it's for figuring out parenting time.
The guideline, which was developed with friends of the court officials, psychologists, legal professionals and others, relies heavily on child development information to suggest parenting time.
For example, "At three months old, an infant can remember and recognize people, places, and things for no more than several days. Seeing each parent and any other caregivers frequently will help the infant remember and form bonds with them. Infants need repetition, regularity, and routines to help them feel safe," the guide explains.
The guide says that "parenting time is not about 'fairness' to you as a parent, but for your child’s healthy development, and it should align with your child’s stage of development."
You can find the guideline here: https://courts.michigan.gov/Administration/SCAO/OfficesPrograms/FOC/Documents/pt_gdlns.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.