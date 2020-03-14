Courts, jails and EMS adjusting to COVID-19

CADILLAC — Public safety, EMS, courts and prosecutors are tasked with keeping the community safe, but the social distancing required in the middle of an infectious disease outbreak can complicate their duties.
Officials uniformly say their departments are looking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance.
WEXFORD AND MISSAUKEE COURTS
Local courts may postpone some hearings amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Wexford and Missaukee Circuit, District and Probate courts announced on Friday that they will remain open but operate under guidelines intended to reduce risk to the population.
"At this time, there are no plans to close the courts. However, we will continue to work with the Michigan Supreme Court and the State Court Administrative Office to ensure that we are doing all that we can do to combat this health crisis," the courts said.
In a news release, the courts said people with COVID-19 symptoms should not come to court but should phone the court. Failing to show up without notifying the court could result in a bench warrant being issued.
"Vulnerable persons," civil cases, and criminal defendants not in custody may have their court hearings postponed, though the judge would have to approve it.
Criminal cases where the defendant is in custody will be managed "on a case-by-case basis."
At least one jury trial has already been postponed, according to Missaukee County Prosecutor David Denhouten. Jurors, however, are supposed to follow instructions on their jury notices.
Remote, electronic hearings will continue to be held, the courts said.
Juvenile and adult probationers may contact their probation office to request alternate reporting arrangements as necessary.
People who use the Friend of the Court are being told to "call with any questions."
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
The jail is screening people for illness and asking about foreign travel before admitting people who have been arrested, according to Sheriff Wil Yancer.
“We’re taking those precautionary steps with each person that comes in," Yancer said.
People who are sick may be "refused entry" and given a court date, Yancer said.
For emergency services, cleanliness and protective gear are paramount.
Missaukee County's EMS director, Aaron Sogge, told the Cadillac News on Friday that the county has enough protective gear for EMS workers to last for a couple of months. If the county runs out, assistance may be available from local hospitals or other counties in the region.
On ambulance calls, many of the practices are the same as they would be for a patient suspected of having the flu.
“We’ll treat them the same as we’ve been treating them (patients suspected of having an infectious disease)," Sogge said.
Dispatchers are being trained to ask whether people calling 911 for assistance have fever, shortness of breath or are lethargic (some of the COVID-19 symptoms).
When people suspected of having COVID-19 need to be transported to the hospital, dispatchers and EMS will notify the hospital so they can prep a room, Sogge said.
Of course, not everyone needs an ambulance.
“If it’s not an emergency, try to reach out to the primary care providers as much as they can,‘ Sogge said.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Both Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor and Wexford County Jail Administrator Lt. Michael McDaniel said when it comes to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, both deputies and corrections officers already are taking precautions.
When a person is taken into custody, they are taken to the Wexford County Jail but Taylor said before they are taken inside they are first asked a series of questions. The questions were provided by the jail's health provider and adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"When an officer brings a person to jail, but before they bring them in, corrections officers will meet the arresting officer and (the person in custody)," he said. "They will ask them questions from a coronavirus screening sheet."
McDaniel said the first thing a corrections officer will do is take the temperature of the person who is coming to the jail. They will record that temperature. They will then ask if they have a cough or difficulty breathing.
If they answer no and their temperature is under 100.4, they are not considered at risk and no other screening is required. But if they answer yes and/or have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, McDaniel said further screening is required.
The person who is being incarcerated will be asked if they have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with the coronavirus? They then would be asked if they have a history of travel to areas listed by the CDC as a location put on the Level 3 Travel Health Notice? If they answer no, then they should not be considered a risk and may be admitted to the jail.
If they answer yes to those questions, the jail has a few options. The person can be brought into the facility and isolated or depending on the charge and its severity, the jail can try to arrange a bond or some other means to not have them come into the facility. That, however, would have to be done through actions of the court and the prosecutor.
If symptoms develop in an inmate who is housed in the jail, Taylor said a different type of screening will be conducted. McDaniel said staff is cleaning four times a day per shift and inmates are aware of the situation and have been instructed accordingly.
If things worsen, Taylor said the jail could potentially cancel work release, not allow on-site programming or on-site video visitation.
