CADILLAC — In numbers, it's getting worse everywhere you look.
On the first day of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "stay home" order, the COVID-19 death toll in Michigan reached 24; there were 1,791 confirmed cases; five of them were in the District Health Department No. 10 region.
But that was expected.
Public health experts and the governor have warned that it will take time to see the extreme social distancing measures working.
Locally, there were no new cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties as of Tuesday afternoon, when the state issues a public update on the number of COVID-19 cases.
Distrtict Health Department No. 10, which oversees 10 counties, says there are two COVID-19 cases in Newaygo County, one in Manistee County, one in Kalkaska County and one in Wexford County.
Central Michigan District Health Department has six cases; one each in Roscommon and Clare counties and two each in Isabella and Gladwin counties. There were no confirmed cases with positive test results in Osceola Counthy.
As he has previously, District Health Department No. 10's health officer said people need to take the governor's "stay home" order seriously.
“As COVID-19 spreads throughout our region, there is the possibility that individuals may have been exposed to the virus in public places,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10's health officer. “We urge our communities to work together, take all public health executive orders seriously, and stay home to stay safe and save lives.‘
There aren't enough tests available and not everyone who wants to be tested has been tested for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an emergency order regarding testing for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“To save lives, we need to do two things: dedicate our limited lab capacity to the highest priority tests and obtain consistent, timely reports on hospital beds and PPE,‘ said Rober Gordon, director of the MDHHS. “This order aims to accomplish those goals.‘
Under the order, labs processing tests have to prioritize testing based on the department's instructions and have to report test results to the department within four hours. Health facilities have to report COVID-19 deaths within two hours.
The state is also requiring hospitals to update MDHHS on number of ventilators, number of ventilated patients, beds and other capacity indicators.
District Health Department No. 10 reminded people to stay home, cover sneezes and coughs, wash hands and surfaces regularly and to avoid close contact with sick people.
"COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath," the health department said.
