The following are cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most decision makers say the cancellations are precautionary. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is discouraging gatherings of 100 people or more.
MHSAA winter tournaments
All MHSAA winter tournaments are suspended, effective immediately and indefinitely, due to concerns related to COVID-19. This is a pause in the postseason; updates to follow.
Manistee County Health Fair - March 14
Cadillac Senior Center
March 14 - Euchre Tournament
March 17 - Soaring Eagle Casino Bus
April 18-26 - Myrtle Beach Show Trip
"These cancellations are due to very close contact, very high risk population, susceptibility of virus transfer. At this time other activities are business as usual. I have been in contact with the (health department) and we are following all CDC guidelines. If further developments occur we will revisit as necessary." - Diane Patterson, director of senior center
PINE RIVER AREA SCHOOLS
In adhering to the guidelines set by MDHHS, the Michigan State Police and the Governor's office, the following Pine River Area Schools events are canceled: Buck Pride 3on3 tournament, Date With My Dude, and 4-7 Dance Movie Night.
From the Pine River Athletic Department: The middle school wrestling tournament at Manton, scheduled for Saturday March 14, 2020, has been cancelled.
