COVID-19 in Missaukee County

LAKE CITY — A Missaukee County resident is hospitalized with COVID-19.
District Health Department No. 10 announced Missaukee County's first confirmed COVID-19 test on Thursday.
The department said they'd learned of the positive case on Thursday morning.
It was not immediately clear where the patient was tested and where they are hospitalized.
Cadillac Munson Hospital told the Cadillac News that there is one confirmed COVID-19 positive inpatient but could not say more in the interest of patient privacy.
District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) said the department is investigating the Missaukee County COVID-19 case and working to identify people who may have been in close contact with the now-hospitalized patient.
But the health department won't say more about where the Missaukee County or Wexford County patient may have been within the community.
"We are not giving out any specific locations where people with confirmed COVID-19 have been since there is no way to prove that a person spread the virus to others while in a specific location," DHD No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. "The virus is now spreading community-wide and we all need to follow the guidance from the CDC and (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) and stay home unless absolutely necessary."
The district health department handles 10 counties; Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford.
As of Thursday only Lake and Mason counties in the department's jurisdiction had not yet had any COVID-19 confirmed cases. Kalkaska County had three cases. Newaygo County had two cases; the others all had one.
Late Wednesday, DHD No. 10 announced Mecosta County's first case; by Thursday morning, the department announced Mecosta County's first death from COVID-19. It was also the health department's first COVID-19 death within the jurisdiction.
The Mecosta County resident was an 82-year-old male who was admitted to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids on March 25, the health department said.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 health officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.‘
Osceola County is within the Central Michigan District Health Department. There has not been a positive COVID-19 case in Osceola County as of Thursday afternoon. Central Michigan District Health Department reported seven cases; three in Isabella County, two in Gladwin County and one each in Clare and Roscommon counties.
By Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached 2,856, with 60 deaths. The state says 9,109 specimen had been tested by Wednesday afternoon amongst public, hospital and commercial labs. There were 6,550 negative tests and 2,453 positive tests. The numbers don't add up because some people may have been tested more than once or have been tested out-of-state, MDHHS says.
