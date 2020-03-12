CADILLAC — Hospitals, schools and more are adjusting their routines as COVID-19 reached Michigan this week.
The following are some of the details available Wednesday as community leaders made decisions designed to keep citizens healthy.
HOSPITALS
Munson Healthcare plans to publicly announce on Thursday that the system is adopting visitor restrictions at all facilities. Munson Healthcare told staff of the decision on Wednesday and published the decision to its website.
Patients will be allowed no more than two visitors and no visitors will be allowed who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever and a dry cough). Additionally, no visitors will be allowed at longterm care facilities.
Additionally, Munson is canceling events where more than 50 people were expected and canceling non-essential travel.
Meanwhile, Spectrum Health is limiting visitors and offering free virtual screenings to people who have COVID-19 symptoms.
“The disease is now present in Michigan. We want to help ease fears and provide our community with the information people need to prevent this illness from spreading,‘ said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Spectrum Health System, and president, Spectrum Health Medical Group, in a press release.
Visitation will be limited to one person per patient or two in the case of pediatric or maternity patients. The hospital will be denying visitors under 12-years-old and any visitors who show signs of illness.
Spectrum Health has also placed downloadable materials, travel tips, videos and other information on its website for community members, schools, businesses and others to access.
Michiganders with COVID-19 symptoms can call the health system’s hotline at 616-391-2380 to be scheduled for a free virtual screening. Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.
SENIOR LIVING
Reed City Fields Assisted Living has not yet closed off visitations but is taking other precautions as the state goes into a state of emergency.
The facility is following the health department’s recommendations.
There will also be a sign-in sheet to keep a record of those going in and out of the building at all times.
On its website, Curry House announced that it was eliminating excursions to public gathering places, including religious services and shopping centers. The assisted living center also asked family members not to take residents to such locations. Curry House announced several other restrictions and guidelines, including a request that recently hospitalized residents “present negative test results for COVID-19, or a note from their physician stating they are infection-free and do not pose a risk to others.‘
A representative from Samaritas did not respond to inquiries in time for publication.
SCHOOLS
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she spent most of the day Wednesday talking and meeting about COVID-19.
Brown told district families, “In response to the Coronavirus, CAPS is working closely with the District Health Department, local health care providers and Munson Hospital of Cadillac on preparedness and prevention. We are taking precautions to keep our students’ health and safety our highest priorities. Please visit the CDC website providing up-to-date situational information and guidance. www.cdc.gov.‘
The precautions include proper handwashing technics, use of hand sanitizer, coughing into the elbow, and staying home if sick. If the district has to close, administrators are working on plans that include different learning options for students depending on grade level and access to technology as well as how the district can continue to provide food for students and families who struggle with food scarcity.
SPORTING EVENTS
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will take place with only “essential staff and limited family attendance.‘
The Michigan High School Athletic Association appeared it was not going to make a similar announcement regarding its postseason tournaments, but that changed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
In a statement released by the MHSAA via its website, the organization said it was still planning on conducting its postseason tournaments but based on recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the games will either prohibit or limit spectators through this Saturday’s events. That includes girls and boys basketball, boys swimming and diving, hockey, and girls gymnastics.
More information regarding exactly what will happen will be released during a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. today. Spectator plans for the final two weeks of the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments will be provided by Monday.
Cadillac High School is one of many local school districts hosting tournament play this week and CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said they will follow MHSAA guidelines as they apply to sporting events.
