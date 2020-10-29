COVID-19 has proven to be a big issue for school districts in more ways than one since the new school year started.
GT Norman Elementary School in Reed City was closed last week and remains closed until Nov. 4 after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19. The decision to close the school was made on Oct. 20 when the school determined 14 teachers had come in contact and needed to be placed in quarantine.
The need to quarantine 14 teachers highlighted an already glaring issue that districts across the state already are dealing with — a shortage of substitute teachers. COVID-19 and incidents like what happened in Reed City only go to compound the issue.
Before the pandemic, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the shortage of substitute teachers was an issue but a manageable one.
"Every year we are concerned with the sub-pool and every year we make efforts to grow that pool," Brown said. We advertise, recruit, and other types of those activities."
To help, Brown said the district utilizes its existing teaching staff to cover classes. It helps to fill the gap but also maintains having a highly qualified teacher in the classroom. She said before COVID-19, the district had more than 80 people in its sub-pool to be utilized across the multiple school buildings in the district. Brown said that number has shrunk to 77, and the district averages the need for eight substitute teachers a day.
Within the last several years, Brown said the district switched to using a contracted service to get its subs. In her opinion, it hasn't helped to attract more substitute teachers, but it also hasn't hurt the process. The challenge for CAPS and all districts is there simply isn't a lot of people who want to be substitute teachers out there. COVID-19 has only magnified that problem.
The district has been trying to utilize retired teachers, but Brown said during the pandemic it has been more challenging to do that because of COVID-19. When it comes to attracting new subs into the system, Brown said the prerequisite has been lowered from 90 credit hours earned to 60. It has helped to allow more college students to become qualified.
The problem seems to be a combination of people's comfort level with kids and teens, wages, and credit hour prerequisite.
Like Reed City, Pine River Area Schools has had to close its door due to COVID-19.
The district’s closure was announced on the school’s website Sunday. Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said initial information about the confirmed case was received via email Saturday night, and by chance, an administrator looked at their email on Sunday. As a result, Lukshaitis said a meeting with the high school administration was held to discuss options Sunday.
Because the district couldn’t get confirmation until Monday, Lukshaitis said that was part of the reason why the district closed for two days.
As of Tuesday, Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed the district has at least three “school associated cases of COVID-19‘ in students or staff at the high school.
Like Brown, Lukshaitis said Pine River has had fewer adults looking to work in schools since COVID-19 became an issue, and that certainly includes working as substitute teachers or support staff.
Before the pandemic, Lukshaitis said subs weren't a big problem for the district. That's not to say there was an abundance of them, but Lukshaitis said the district was hanging in there. During the last year, he also said the district lost a lot of teachers to retirement, and most who retired cited COVID-19 as a factor in their decision.
Teaching is a profession that involves a lot of human contact and connection. Last spring, Lukshaitis said schools were forced to be 100% remote learning. With that in mind, Lukshaitis said it is hard to have that connection with students when things are not face-to-face.
"Face-to-face instruction is far more powerful than learning remotely so at Pine River we will make every attempt to stay open for instruction. But yes, there is a point where too many kids out sick or in quarantine or too many adults out of the building would force us into a corner and push a long-term, intermittent learning period upon us," he said. "Our first priority has to be safety, but we are cognizant of the need for kids to be with other kids and their teachers in order to foster a richer learning environment."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.