CADILLAC — Not all location tracking is evil.
In a recent warning to consumers about the dangers of sharing too much information with all the various apps and social media platforms that are on your smartphone, Michigan's Attorney General finished up by noting that at least one app could save lives.
Across the world, public health agencies have teamed up with technology to track COVID-19 cases through your smart phone.
Now Michigan has an app for that.
Called MI Covid Alert, the app launched earlier this month at Michigan State University for a trial period.
"It will be an asset as long as we get people using it,‘ said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
In an interview with the Cadillac News on Tuesday, Morse said she'd heard the app would launch statewide in the next week or two; shortly after the call, Morse said she'd received an email announcement that the app would launch statewide on Nov. 9.
According to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services news release at the time of the app's launch at Michigan State University, the app works using "low energy Bluetooth technology to detect nearby phones that also have the app."
A privacy explanation about the app states "When a MI COVID Alert user comes into close contact with another MI COVID Alert user, their random codes are exchanged using Bluetooth. Random codes for close contacts are stored in a user’s device for 14 days. No personally identifiable or location information is collected, stored, or exchanged."
The app keeps track of how long you were near one another and how close you were.
The app will check daily whether any of the people you've been in contact with have tested positive for COVID-19.
If you have been close enough for long enough, the app will notify you that you've likely been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.
At that point, you should reach out to the local health department, who will most likely advise you to quarantine, according to Dr. Morse.
If you test positive for the virus, your local health department will give you a random pin, which you can then choose to enter into the MI Covid Alert app. If you do, then the app can notify others that they may have been exposed to the virus.
The app won't tell anyone who you are or where you were, according to the state.
Both iPhone and Android users can get MI Covid Alert through their respective app stores. It's free to download and use. You will, however, have to go into "settings" on your phone to allow exposure notifications.
Dr. Morse and the state of Michigan have stressed that MI Covid Alert will not replace other contact tracing efforts; and, of course, it's still important to wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
