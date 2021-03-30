CADILLAC — The weekend and Monday saw more than 100 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Cadillac News coverage area.
There have been 4,250 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area over the past year.
In Wexford and Missaukee counties alone, there were 103 cases as a third surge continues.
Wexford County continued to lead District Health Department No. 10 in new cases, with 61 recorded since Friday. The new cases brought the county to 1,836 since the pandemic began in Michigan more than a year ago. The vast majority of Wexford County's cases have been in the Cadillac zip code; 1,318 in all.
Hospitalizations fell off slightly from last week's peak at Cadillac Hospital but were at 13 on Monday. In comparison, a slight uptick in cases in July 2020 had two hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and a nearly week-long plateau in mid-to-late February 2021 had five patients hospitalized.
In Missaukee County, which recorded a new COVID-19 death since Friday, there were 42 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday. Missaukee County's pandemic total number of cases reached 905. The county has had 13 COVID-19 deaths.
In Wexford County, the positivity rate appears to be at a plateau, with a 7-day average between 19.6% and 19.9% between March 22 and March 26, the most recent day for which we have data. Missaukee County, however, appears to be climbing. It was 10.1% on March 22 and was 13.2% on March 26.
In Lake County, which has a 7-day average positivity rate of 10.2%, there were 13 new cases since Friday. The county climbed above 400 cases reaching 401 cases on Monday.
Osceola County added 17 new cases and reached 1,108 for the pandemic total. The county has a 7-day positivity rate of 14.1%.
Statewide cases reached 660,771. There have been 16,034 deaths.
