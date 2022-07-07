CADILLAC — New COVID-19 cases dipped last week, continuing a gradual downward trend that began a couple of months ago.
During the last seven-day period, there were 12 confirmed cases in Wexford, five in Osceola, four in Missaukee and four in Lake, totaling 25 confirmed cases. That’s eight fewer cases than last week and 48 fewer than the beginning of May, when there was a slight spike in the region.
Also during the last seven-day period, there were 12 probable cases, which is one fewer than the week before.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 26 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is two more than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, however, two patients were reported, which is a decrease of five compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 88 adult non-ICU patients, which is 30 more than last week. The hospital system also reported four pediatric hospitalizations, along with eight adult ICU patients.
No new deaths from COVID were reported last week in area counties.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 98 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 48 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 81 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 261 deaths.
