CADILLAC — Health officials announced that two more Wexford County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of Wexford County residents that have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus stands at 7 as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Cadillac News confirmed that number with District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction over Wexford and nine other counties, including two others in the Cadillac News coverage area, Lake and Missaukee.
Lake County is the only county left in District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction without a confirmed COVID-19 case. Because Mason County had its first case Tuesday, Lake County is surrounded by counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases, including Osceola County, which has three cases and is in the Central Michigan District Health Department.
However, not everyone suspected of having the disease is being tested for it, due to the limited availability of tests and CDC guidelines that prioritize health workers and others that are especially vulnterable to the disease.
Tuesday's test results showed 12-case increase in the overall number in the District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction. There was also a new death, in Crawford County. Missaukee County has not had a new case; the only Missaukee County resident to have tested positive for COVID-19 died in March.
Munson's Cadillac Hospital had three patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday noon, with eight patients that had tested positive and 16 cases still pending.
DHD No. 10 has been saying that COVID-19 is likely community spread.
“We ask that individuals please follow Governor Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,‘ said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.‘
