CADILLAC — Lake County has its second confirmed COVID-19 case.
The rural county was the last in the District Health Department No. 10 jurisdiction to get its first case, which came over the weekend. On Monday, the health department announced Lake County had its second case.
The health department says they are investigating to determine "close contacts" of the individual and says people should consider COVID-19 to be community-spread.
“Please continue to follow Governor Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,‘ said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes, in a news release on Monday. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.‘
Osceola County also saw an increase Monday, with the case count now standing at five, according to the state and Central Michigan District Health Department.
Wexford County, which had its first COVID-19 death over the weekend, held steady at seven cases. Missaukee County, where the only confirmed COVID-19 patient died in March, has not had any new cases announced.
Not everyone who would like to be tested is getting tested; however, the testing restrictions are loosening as more labs in Michigan are able to test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"I'm excited to announce that today we are now expanding our testing criteria, even more so that people with mild symptoms, regardless of where they may work, are able to get a test now," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive. "This availability of new testing supplies and expanding capacity means we can now expand testing significantly, which will be critical to guiding our public health response."
As of Monday afternoon, Michigan had 25,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,602 deaths. As of Friday, 443 people had recovered from the disease.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended the extension of her "Stay Home" executive order, which she announced Thursday, April 9, 2020.
"Everyday we're analyzing the data to make sure that we're ready when it is time to reengage," Gov. Whitmer said, citing four factors that will play a key role in determining when the state re-opens: a sustained reduction in rate of infection, enhanced testing and tracing ability, healthcare capacity and best practices in the workplace. "We can't afford a second wave, and so it's going to be incredibly important that we do this right."
