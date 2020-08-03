The back-to-school-during-a-pandemic debate is one many American parents are struggling with.
President Donald Trump has called for schools to open. As a result, states, health experts, and school districts are working to ensure students and staff will be safe. The primary argument against opening schools is the safety of students and faculty from contracting COVID-19.
With that in mind, QuoteWizard compiled the American Academy of Pediatrics data on child influenza vaccination rates for each state in 2017. Final rankings were based on states that have lowest to highest child vaccination rates.
Michigan has a 54% rate of child flu vaccinations, ranking it the 16th-lowest rate in the nation. Wyoming (43.20%), Florida (46.10%), and Utah (46.10%) were the three lowest states for vaccination rate, while Connecticut (71.30%), Massachusetts (73.80%) and Rhode Island (76.20%) had the highest vaccination rates.
Only one Great Lakes region state, Indiana (51.70%) had a worse vaccination rate than Michigan while Illinois (54.90%), Ohio (56.20%), Wisconsin (60%), and Minnesota (61.90%) had higher vaccination rates than the Wolverine State.
The QuoteWizard research also showed Kaiser Family Foundation estimates nearly 1.5 million teachers, one in four, are at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Teachers and school staff with preexisting conditions like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and asthma are at greater health risk.
Putting millions of teachers and school staff in a high-risk place like schools could be dangerous exposure for more than just the children. Although COVID-19 is getting the focus it deserves, another illness may be overlooked this back-to-school season — the seasonal flu.
In a moderate year for influenza, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 35 million cases of influenza and 490,000 hospitalizations. Paired with growing cases of COVID-19 among younger people, the risk of sending kids back to school could become amplified.
COVID-19 has already made access to vaccinations, including influenza, difficult for many children. It was estimated from January to April, child flu vaccine doses decreased by 21.5%. Without regular doctor visits during the pandemic, children are less likely to receive the flu shot heading into the school year.
This year, the CDC will give over $140 million to support immunization programs. The CDC is aware of the elevated risk and is getting in front of it with its support of immunization programs, but vaccination rates among children are still expected to shrink.
In the United States, the average rate of children receiving an influenza vaccination is 58%. In states like Wyoming, Florida, and Utah, child influenza vaccination rates are under 50%. With already-low vaccination rates among children, lower figures are expected heading into the new school year. As a major driver in the spread of influenza, children should be a high-priority demographic to receive the flu shot.
As child vaccination rates are on the decline, the chances of a strong flu season are more likely. A moderate flu season sees over 490,000 hospitalizations. An increase in flu hospitalizations paired with COVID-19 related hospitalizations could overwhelm the health care system. As kids go back to school and become likely transmitters of the flu and COVID-19, it’s the families and health care systems that bear the burden.
Mid-Michigan District Health Department, Central Michigan District Health Department, and District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said getting people to get vaccinations is a battle under normal circumstances but for some reason, the flu vaccination always seems to be the worst one.
She said there are numerous reasons why, including claims of opponents that it is not effective or that the flu isn’t that big a deal. The problem, according to Morse, is when the vaccination rate is under 80-90% it isn’t that effective, which is like a self-fulfilling prophecy. Throw COVID-19 into the mix and this fall and winter could be interesting.
“The big concerns are many, if not most, of the symptoms (for the flu and COVID-19) match. As influenza season starts we also will have COVID around,‘ she said. “It will be hard to tell which is which. People could have both and the risk of death will be higher. It will be difficult for workplaces and schools to know.‘
Another concern is due to COVID-19 and the shut down it caused in the late winter and spring, Morse said some people may have fallen behind in all their vaccinations. That means other illnesses such as pertussis and pneumonia could add to the uncertainty.
With that, Morse said any illness that can be prevented right now is a good thing. That means if an adult or child is behind in their vaccinations they should try to get caught up before the fall and winter or what is already going to be a very complicated fall, winter and spring could be worse.
Although there have been many demands on the health care system, Morse said she hasn’t heard about any delays or shortages for the flu vaccination for the upcoming flu season. She also said if there ever was a year to make sure you get a flu vaccine, this would be the year.
“I always recommend one but if there were a year to do it, it is now. If you get sick with influenza and had to seek emergency care those resources could be taxed this year,‘ she said.
If there is a silver lining, Morse said the benefit going into this year’s flu season is all the preventative measures that will be in place.
In the past, sanitizing, handwashing, and cough hygiene were taught but this year there is a real focus on it. Likewise, a mandated mask-wearing has never been in place. All of that should help to prevent illnesses like the flu, norovirus, and others. She also said when the stay at home order kicked in, public health saw rates of the flu drop dramatically.
Even after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened, Morse said the hope in public health is that some of the precautions being taken now will continue to be done moving forward.
“I hope it becomes ingrained after this year. Hopefully, there is a silver lining to all this and we get better infection prevention,‘ she said.
