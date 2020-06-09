CADILLAC — It was slow for a few days when the pandemic came.
But soon, business picked up at the shipping store north of Cadillac.
Before the COVID-19 quarantine, the PakMail franchise in Haring Township, owned by Gloria Langworthy, has shipped some eyebrow-raisers in her nearly 20 years running the business. A two-man submarine. Fancy cars. Antique propellers.
Now, the things that have been catching Langworthy's eye as she prepares packages are a little more mundane.
Paper towels. Diapers. All kinds of masks. A single roll of toilet paper.
"In the beginning it was really, really slow," Langworthy said of the COVID-19 quarantine. "But then, it seemed to pick up because people couldn't go anywhere. They couldn't drive to bring things to people. They had to ship it."
Otherwise, it's been mostly business as usual, with slightly shorter hours for much of the pandemic because Langworthy needed to work around shortened bank hours.
PakMail works with various shipping companies, like FedEx and UPS. Drivers have been telling her they're busy.
"They said it's like Christmas," Langworthy said. She pointed to online sales as another driver of shipping.
"People are still going to need these services," said Mark Putnam, a friend of their son's who was helping out at the store recently while furloughed from his job in Chicago. "I think it's going to be maybe an even more important service here, whenever we get used to our new normal."
Langworthy bought into the PakMail franchise 20 years ago this September. She was at a crossroads in her career back then.
"I was either overqualified or under-qualified for the jobs that I was looking at," she recalled. "And then we found out about this type of business, and we did some research on it and decided to go into this."
The business grew, and soon Langworthy built a new commercial building, which is the store's current home and has other commercial tenants as well.
Langworthy's husband, John, helps out at PakMail when it gets busy (especially around Thanksgiving) but otherwise raises black Angus cattle at their farm near Tustin.
There's even some additional synergy between the two businesses—there's a cooler with farm fresh eggs at the PakMail and the paperwork that PakMail shreds for other businesses turns into feedlot bedding before eventually being spread on the fields.
