CADILLAC — Cadillac has been a "Tree City USA" for 37 years.
"Some of the most appealing attributes in Cadillac are the many trees that grace our parks and neighborhoods," said City Council Member Tiyi Schippers. "Cadillac takes pride in being designated as a "Tree City" because it honors our dedication to maintain and expand that essential resource."
There are several requirements that a community must meet to earn the designation, including spending $2 per capita on tree programs.
But one of the other requirements is some sort of community event in observance of Arbor Day, which is this Friday.
Usually, the community event involves placing Cadillac Area Public Schools students' tree-themed artwork up at the city's municipal building.
But not this year.
Obviously, with Gov. Grechen Whitmer's "Stay Home" order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people can't gather in celebration of the city's trees.
The Arbor Day Foundation, which designates communities as a "Tree City USA," advised Cadillac and other "tree cities" not to gather this year.
"They sent a notice to all the Tree City USA communities like us," said Mike Coy, Cadillac's zoning administrator. "They said they probably won't even ask for it at all this year."
Arbor Day isn't the only environmental observance this month that had to be called off due to quarantine.
Earth Day celebrations were also canceled.
One of the other "Tree City USA" requirements is that the city issue an Arbor Day proclamation. Mayor Carla Filkins did that Monday night during the City Council meeting, which was held remotely.
"I, Carla J. Filkins, Mayor of the City of Cadillac, Michigan, do hereby proclaim Friday, April 24, 2020 as Arbor Day in Cadillac and urge everyone able to do so to observe this day by the planting of one or more trees during the year 2020," she said.
