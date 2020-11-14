COVID-19 positivity rate at 12 percent for area counties

CADILLAC — Wexford County has had a sixth COVID-19 death.
Few details were readily available. The state had reported the death earlier in the week but it was reported by District Health Department No. 10 on Friday.
The Cadillac News coverage area is in position to end the week with a 12% COVID-19 positivity rate.
That means, of the 1,478 tests run so far this week for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, 12%, or 177, have been positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
And the week's not over; the Cadillac News analyzes state-provided data that runs Saturday to Saturday, with this week ending on Nov. 14. The most recent data available is from Thursday.
It's become commonplace in recent weeks for the daily or weekly case count or positivity rate to set new records. That's true both locally and statewide. On Friday, the state set a new daily record of more than 8,500 cases, while Wexford, Lake and Osceola counties each added a dozen or more new COVID-19 cases.
Wexford County climbed above 300 cases on Friday, reaching 309 with 12 new cases. Of that, 51 confirmed cases and one probable case had onset dates between Nov. 4 and 13. People are generally contagious for COVID-19 for about 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a test if they are asymptomatic (and approximately 40% of people who have the virus don't show symptoms).
Lake County added 14 cases, reaching 121, with 21 in the past 10 days. Missaukee County added six cases, reaching 160, with 28 confirmed and two probable cases in the active window. Osceola County added 12 cases, reaching 289, of which 49 confirmed and 10 probable cases were in the active window.
In Manistee, Little River Casino Resort announced on Friday that there would be a change in hours following possible public exposure to the novel coronavirus.
There was potential exposure from Nov. 4 through the 12, according to a news release from the casino. As a result, from Nov. 16 – Nov. 25, 2020, the hours of operation in the casino will be Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight. The change in hours will allow workers "to conduct more stringent cleaning."
Local health department say there are so many COVID-19 cases, they are struggling to reach people within 24 hour of being notified of a positive test result.
On Friday, Central Michigan District Health Department (which has jurisdiction in Osceola, among other counties) issued the following guidelines if you test positive for the virus:
Start isolating right away; don't leave home except to seek medical care. Let your employer know you have COVID-19.
You're considered contagious for two days before your symptoms start. Notify everyone you were within six feet of for 15 minutes total over a 24-hour period (such as someone you see for 10-minutes twice a day or for a couple minutes multiple times a day).
If you're told you are a close contact, start quarantining right away for 14 days from your last contact with the COVID-19 patient. You have to keep quarantining even if you test negative, because the incubation period of SARS-COV-2 is so long.
You can resume normal activities if 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms and you are fever-free for 24 hours and your symptoms have improved.
The health department is urging people to continue hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces often, monitoring your health, and to avoid unnecessary contacts with people outside of your household.
On Friday, statewide total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 244,741, an increase of 8,516 since Thursday. Total COVID-19 deaths reached 7,929. With Wexford County's sixth COVID-19 death, the Cadillac News coverage area has now lost nine people to COVID-19, with one each in Lake, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
